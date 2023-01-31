Newcastle 2-1 Southampton(3-1 on aggregate): Toon en route to Wembley for first time since 1955

Newcastle progressed to the Carabao Cup Final following a pulsating 2-1 victory over Southampton, progressing to the final 3-1 on aggregate.

The Toon started the game in their customary electric fashion, as an unprecedented double from Sean Longstaff gave Southampton an almighty hill to climb.

The Saints gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Che Adams speculative effort reduced the deficit and condemned Nick Pope to his first goal conceded in ten games.

The second half offered very little, and Newcastle shut up shop as Wembley beckoned. Bruno Guimarães was sent off late into the half but thankfully he will not miss the final on 26th February.

Newcastle held on and have generated another night of magic in what is turning out to be an inspiring season at St. James Park.

Newcastle kept the same XI that started last week’s 1-0 win at St Mary’s, with Eddie Howe resisting the urge to throw in Alexander Isak from the start after he set up Joelinton’s winning goal.

Nathan Jones made four changes from that game and switched to a 5-3-2. James Bree was handed a debut after signing from Luton whilst Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Jan Bednarek were also placed into first team duties.

Story of the Match

Newcastle have been a team built on rejuvenation and resurgence this season and their play inside the opening five minutes was a sight of familiarity.

Bruno Guimarães showed some wonderful feet to beat James Ward-Prowse and find a pass to Kieran Trippier. The full-back created an overload on the right side and shifted a pass into Sean Longstaff who took a touch and drilled in the Newcastle opener; cue bedlam.

Longstaff nearly had a second moments later when his first-time volley flashed just wide of the post following more exceptional work from Guimarães.

Newcastle and their 12th man inside St. James Park had Southampton absolutely rattled and the atmosphere was clearly consuming the Saints in the opening ten minutes.

The away side were appalling on the ball following their early setback but take nothing away from Newcastle, who went on to put on an exhibition for their second goal.

Joe Willock and Joelinton linked up on the left-hand side with the latter sending Willock away. The Englishman showed the calmness of a veteran to pull the ball back for Miguel Almiron, who placed it into the path of Longstaff to grab his second. Longstaff had to wait four years for a goal and remarkably grabbed a quick-fire double in a matter of minutes.

The definition of total football from Newcastle, who were practically already in the final, mainly due to their early endeavours but partially because Southampton were dreadful in every aspect of their play.

A slightly nervy finish

Not to employ a typical cliché, but Southampton miraculously hit back through Che Adams on the half hour mark out of nowhere.

Nick Pope conceded his first goal in ten games and what a stunner it was. Willock sent a poor pass to, who swivelled and struck an instant drive that skidded along the turf and planted into the bottom corner. A much-needed reprieve for the shaken Saints.

Newcastle were still a constant threat going forward but you could sense that Adams goal had made them slightly more reserved. A period of slowing down the play and getting to half-time with their two-goal cushion intact seemed the priority.

The decibels inside the stadium were not quite as booming for the players re-introduction to the pitch for the second half as you could sense the slight twinge of concern seeping into St. James Park following that inconceivable goal from Adams.

There was a glaring contrast between the opening exchanges of the second half compared to the first, as Southampton had settled into a rhythm of play and were not being consumed by the Newcastle press.

It was a very cagey affair that Southampton had to take control of, with Newcastle seemingly granting them possession and authority in the game.

An hour into the game and it was a case of all possession and no punch from Southampton, who were up against the best defensive side in Europe, and it was telling.

Southampton remained resilient and showed they had a habit of popping up out of nowhere in this game, doing so again twenty minutes from time.

Substitute Romeo Lavia, who was superb following his introduction at half-time, threaded an exceptional ball through for Adam Armstrong who was all alone with time to finish. However, his dinked attempt was smothered by Pope, who further illuminated his credentials to this Newcastle defence; a huge moment in the game.

The game sprung into life with that chance and Longstaff nearly grabbed a hat-trick when his speculative effort from range was kept out by Gavin Bazunu, who was also alert to deny Aleksander Isak on the follow-up.

Newcastle’s search for an insurance goal went on when Guimarães went close with a cracking effort from range.

Guimarães then went close to breaking Samuel Edozie’s ankle when his rash tackle was initially deemed a yellow but was then upgraded to a red following an inspection from VAR. Luckily, he will only miss the next three league games and not the final.

Southampton’s search for an elusive two goals was somewhat helped by the red card but their killer instinct just was not there. Edozie brushed himself off to breeze past Dan Burn down the right, but his cut-back was straight into Pope’s arms when Adams was free as a bird inside the area.

Newcastle stood firm and showed why they possess one of the best defensives in world football as they held on for a memorable victory. They will now more than likely face Manchester United at Wembley, who have a three-goal advantage over Nottingham Forest.

A first league cup final since 1976 for Newcastle who will hope to taste silverware for the first time since 1955, as the feel-good factor on Tyneside continues.

Player of the Match: Sean Longstaff

Well you wait 80 games for a goal and then two come along in the same game, and what a time for Sean Longstaff to show off his goalscoring credentials. His first was a lovely drive from the edge of the box and his second capped off a fine team goal. Despite his goals, Longstaff's all round play was superb as he further cements his importamce to this Newcastle side.