National League loan news: Gateshead performer Danny Elliott returns to Boreham Wood

With all eyes across the EFL fixated on our Transfer Deadline Day live blog, there is little movement within the Vanarama National League at the moment, although the fifth tier of English football doesn't actually apply to today's 11pm deadline.

However, there have been three big loan announcements across the division. Take a look at the National League latest:

Gateshead lose their loan star

Joining Boreham Wood from lower league side Boston United in the Summer, Danny Elliott only managed one full 90 minutes, despite starting 15 games for the Wood Army, and could only tally two goals.

Struggling to adapt to the league at first, Elliott was given a loan move to relegation-battling Gateshead in early December.

He failed to get on the scoresheet on his first two appearances, in which the Heed were subject to consecutive 2-0 defeats.

While it looked to be the same story all over again for the 27-year-old, he took advantage of a dire York City side on Boxing Day, netting a brace in a classy 3-0 win.

Prior to his first league goals for the Tynesiders, Elliott claimed a goal in a big FA Trophy win over Gloucester.

The usual fixture schedule meant the New Year was rung in by another meeting with the Minstermen, this time on home turf. Yet again, Elliott opened the scoring with a low strike, but Gateshead had to settle with a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Another couple of away goals at Barnet, and most recently, Wealdstone on Saturday see Elliott hold a six in eight matches record, which helps his loan side move three points away from safety.

The prolific striker would have been looking to add to his tally on the road at Solihull Moors at the weekend, but Boreham Wood have prevented that from happening, recalling Elliott back to the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park for the foreseeable future.

Reaction following the announcement on Tuesday morning was a clearly devastated one from a Heed point of view, while the Wood Army hope he can continue his scoring form back down in Hertfordshire.

Gateshead's Player of the Month for December shared the following message after his departure:

Want to say a big thank you to every single person at the club who contributed to making my short time thoroughly enjoyable. All the best for the rest of the season - I know it's a cliché, but you're too good to go down 🖤🤍

Along with Boreham Wood's recall of Elliott, the loan of Sheffield United youngster George Broadbent has been extended until the end of the season - the midfielder has scored four times in 22 appearances so far.

Solihull lose Smyth

Attacking midfielder Oisin Smyth has returned to parent club Oxford United following a cameo spell at National League mid-table side Solihull Moors.

Smyth linked up with Moors at the beginning of 2023 on a one-month loan deal, in a bid to help their playoff push, after the West Midlands outfit were narrowly beaten in the Promotion Final last season.

The 22-year-old didn't live up to the hype he was given, starting two of their three games in January, and being substituted off at half time in both.

Coincidentally, both the matches he played in ended in defeat against Southend and Aldershot.

Now back with Oxford, Smyth will search for his next challenge, whether that may be within the Yellows' first team squad or out on loan again.

O'Connell commits to Cards for another month

Young Peterborough United defender Charlie O'Connell has had his loan at high-flying Woking extended for another month.

The versatile player swapped League One for National League at the start of December, and has impressed, appearing in all seven of the Cards' fixtures since then.

He won all but two of them, as Woking sit third in the standings, and hold a 100% record in 2023 so far.

With the promising player set to remain in red and white for an extra month, he'll be looking to continue his good form, starting tonight at home to Torquay United.