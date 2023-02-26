Barnet FC 4-1 Aldershot Town: A Bees fourfold sees off the Shots

Harry Pritchard of Barnet Football Club celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Vanarama National League match between Oldham Athletic and Barnet at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 12th November 2022. (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Goals from Harry Pritchard, Harry Smith, Idris Kanu and a first in black and amber for Courtney Senior means that Barnet are back up to fourth place in their quest for promotion.

Ross McNeilly's Shots came into the game without a win in their last three, albeit two of the sides were Wrexham and Chesterfield. The loss of talisman Innih Effiong seemed to affect Aldershot massively, who have still not found a suitor for the role that the 31-year-old was excelling in.

Meanwhile, Barnet were also winless in three but had lost all three too. They conceded ten goals cumulatively to Notts County, Torquay United and Altrincham within the space of a week.

Manager Dean Brennan was key to bring in reinforcements in Finley Potter and Senior, the latter yet to hit the ground running, but showed good promise in his first start mid-week against Altrincham.

Barnet's poor form hasn't been capitalised on yet though, with 3rd place Woking only picking up one win in their last four games. A win against the Shots would pile the pressure on the Cardinals, with the Bees boasting two games in hand.

Story of the game:

McNeilly made two changes to his Aldershot side that lost to Dagenham and Redbridge in the week, with former Bee Justin Amaluzor and Karoy Anderson dropping out for Henry Ochieng and Corey Jordan.

Brennan switched up tactically after conceding four to Altrincham, replacing Senior with another defender in Sam Beard to tighten up the backline.

It was the Bees that threatened the most in ten minutes, with top scorer Nicke Kabamba and Ryan De Havilland both seeing their efforts deflected for corners.

Barnet were inches away from breaking the deadlock from another De Havilland stunner in the 12th minute. The 21-year-old's free-kick was struck beautifully into the top left corner but denied by the crossbar.

Two minutes later and the Bees drew first blood. After the ball was punched away by Luca Ashby-Hammond in the Aldershot box, Harry Pritchard was on the receiving end with a sensational lob to open the scoring at the Hive.

Aldershot couldn't quite grow into the game after falling behind, with their second shot on goal blazed into the stand with the away fans by new signing Henry Ochieng.

Academy graduate Tommy Willard showed signs that the Bees defence could be opened, but he was unable to play the final pass into the feet of Jake Hutchinson.

But Aldershot did respond positively after the break, starting to play around the tired Barnet legs and working some good opportunities.

Former AFC Bournemouth winger Ryan Glover gave the Shots the all-important leveller with Pompey loanee Haji Mnoga sliding the ball into the path of the 22-year-old; his finish taking a touch off an orange shirt and past Laurie Walker in the top-left corner.

However, Barnet prevented the setback from letting it faze them as they had done in midweek, and they retook the lead only five minutes later. Harry Smith towered over the Shots defence to score yet another header and his fourth goal in five matches for the Bees, after a wonderful first-time cross from Danny Collinge.

From then on, Barnet dominated the game, and they were able to add to their lead with two quickfire goals to close the match and take all three points.

Idris Kanu made it three after being played through by Sam Woods and slotting it under the legs of Ashby-Hammond, who made it clear that he should've done much better.

Five minutes later and a mere twenty seconds of game time for Courtney Senior; the winger dispossessing an unaware Shots defender, beating his man and placing his effort beyond the outstretched arms of Ashby-Hammond.

Now down by a three-goal deficit, Ross McNeilly's side were unable to create anything else, and the Bees saw out a much-needed win for the overall confidence.

The Bees' schedule is relentless, they host Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night who will be confident after an impressive away win against Chesterfield.

Aldershot don't have a midweek game and will be hoping to amend things and get back on a winning run, with Torquay United travelling to the EBB Stadium on Saturday.

The Shots sit in 16th and are six points above the drop zone, while Barnet are back and flying high in fourth.

Player of the Match:

Harry Smith - Barnet

Since arriving from Leyton Orient on a loan deal, the striker has been a threat to every side he has faced.

Smith was superb in the air, winning every header and flicking it onto Kabamba, Kanu and De Havilland at every opportunity. His goal was a trademark header, and defences seem to not be able to handle his aerial presence.

The 27-year-old has an outstanding 0.91 goals per 90, only bettered by Notts County's Macauley Langstaff's incredible 0.99.