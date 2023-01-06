Barnet vs Gateshead: National League Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

Off the back of a frustrating game between Barnet and Boreham Wood, Gateshead come to the Hive to try and spoil the Bees' impressive unbeaten record.

Dean Brennan's side are now six games without loss, with sixteen points on the board and a solidified 11 now creating more stability than there was last season.

Gateshead were very unlucky to not take all six points against York City over the festive period, denied by a 90th minute goal from York's new loanee Shaq Forde.

Strikers Danny Elliott and Adam Campbell have been the threat for the Tynesiders, providing a combined 10 goals between them. Elliott got things started against the Ministermen, then conceding to Mitch Hancox, while midfielder Dan Ward put them back into the lead.

Barnet struggled to get off to a good start against the Wood and were punished, Laurie Walker unable to save them twice when Danny Newton's acrobatic attempt off a rebound looped into the top corner.

But Boreham Wood were taught a lesson, conceding once to Ben Wynter off a cross from the left, and then a few minutes later the exact same routine, this time carved out to perfection.

The Bees sit comfortably in 5th, and will try and close the gap on the Cards who are six points ahead but have played one game extra. Meanwhile, the Heed are in 20th, level on points with Maidstone & Oldham in 22nd.

Team News:

Barnet

Good news for Barnet is that their main source of goals, Nicke Kabamba, had his suspension reduced to only one game, so he will be available and in contention to play against Gateshead.

The experienced striker has 12 goals for the Bees and will be the first time he pairs in a two striker formation at the Hive if new signing David Moyo starts.

Moyo was loaned in from AFC Barrow until the end of the season and made his debut against Boreham Wood.

Jamar Loza signed from Woking in the summer and yet is make to an appearance for the Bees, first serving a suspension, then an injury and another setback. However, he has returned to training this week and could feature soon.

Gateshead

It was a story of loans this week in Tyneside. Number one Dan Langley was recalled by Newcastle United yesterday, leaving James Montgomery and player-coach Rob Elliot as the only goalkeeping options.

Adam Campbell and Danny Elliott are in top form, with ten goals shared between them, and if the Heed are to cause a threat, it will come from the two frontmen.

There was some good news for Gateshead fans as Kamil Conteh accepted an extension of his loan deal until the end of the season from Middlesborough. The centre-midfielder has been a much needed arrival and he has the approval of the fans already.

Predicted Lineups:

Barnet: Walker, Wynter, Okimo, Collinge, Beard, Gorman, Pritchard, De Havilland, Kanu, Moyo, Kabamba

Gateshead: Montgomery, Tinkler, Storey, Richardson, Pye, Bailey, Conteh, Olley, Ward, Campbell, Elliott

Key Players:

Barnet - Nicke Kabamba

The striker is in his best possible form at the Hive and has just come out of a suspension and looks set to slot straight back into the starting 11. He is now accompanied with a striker, meaning that it is highly likely that they will receive more opportunities at goal, therefore he is the one to watch in black and amber.

Gateshead - Danny Elliott

The striker is on loan from Boreham Wood and can't stop finding the goal, with four goals so far since his arrival. His profile and finishing ability makes him a seriously difficult striker to defend.

Together with Adam Campbell they have formed a deadly duo that could panic the Barnet defence.

Previous Meetings

13th August 2022 - Barnet 2-2 Gateshead (National League)

The team's first meeting this season at the Gateshead International Stadium was an enthralling battle, with both teams battling until the end in a 2-2 draw.

Midfielder Ryan De Havilland opened the scoring for the Bees, with now Peterborough United number 10 Ephron Mason-Clark making it two just before the interval.

But the second half was dominated by Gateshead and an early goal by Paul Blackett provided the Heed with hope to get something out of the game.

Adam Campbell made it a level game with 15 minutes left of normal time, but neither side could capitalise and take all three points.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Gateshead visit The Hive Stadium in London as they take on Barnet in this Vanarama National League clash.

What time is kickoff?

Kick off is at 3pm GMT as is every National League match in Gameweek 27.

How can I watch?

Tickets are still available for the game via Barnet's ticket website.

Alternatively, the game is live streamed on the new streaming platform, National League TV.

Both clubs will provide live updates via their social feeds, as well as highlights on Youtube from as soon as midnight after the game.

VAVEL will have a match report from the game later in the evening as well, so keep an eye out on social media for the report.