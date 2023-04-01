Marc Skinner believes Galton 'has everything to her game'

Marc Skinner believes Leah Galton 'has everything to her game', after the winger shone in Manchester United's 4-0 win against Brighton on Saturday.

The 28-year-old scored twice in the Red Devil's dominant win at the Broadfield Stadium, which took them back to the top of the Women's Super League. United now have a four week break before their next league match, providing plenty of time for the manager to assess his squad ahead of a crucial run-in.

Skinner also confirmed that he was delighted with the performance, whilst also suggesting he is only taking it game by game.

On the overall performance

Man United dominated the opening 45 minutes, and took a deserved 1-0 lead going into the break. Despite a valiant effort from the hosts, Skinner's side were only able to extend their lead midway through the second half.

The manager thought it was an incredibly professional performance which ranks as one of their best.

He said: "Really professional. Really positive. It was a tough challenge for us on that pitch. I'm really proud of them and what they've done physically, more important at the end. We've scored four and kept a clean sheet, but the energy at the end to keep pressing, and force mistakes right at the very end is a wonderful performance. I'm really pleased. It ranks as one of the best performances of the season."

On Brighton's second half fightback, Skinner said: "They did; they're a tough team. I genuinely believe Amy is doing a great job with them, and I think she will do a great job with them. It was tough for them today. We've scored right at the end with breakaway goals, but that is the quality we have. That is the way we practice, and recruit in that way. They've still got a lot to give, I'm sure they have, and I hope we have as well. It was tough, but really professional."

Speaking to VAVEL, Skinner also emphasised the importance of the second goal.

He said: "Hugely important. They started the second half well, got a little bit more aggressive. Our play is going to be halted a little bit, so what they are good at is the quick interchanges. We needed to be sharper. We brought Ella Toone back into the midfield, and put Rachel Williams on the high line, so she was really aggressive. But that goal was really important for us."

On Leah Galton's performance

Galton shone at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday. She showed her instinct and composure with her goals to help United to victory.

Skinner believes she is one of the best players he has ever worked with, and continues to improve.

He said: "She is, for me, she is one of the best left-sided players I've ever worked with, and we've worked with Marta at Orlando, and obviously Alex Morgan. For me, she has everything to her game. She's even grown that. Now I see even more growth in her.

"She does all the hard work on the defensive side. She's really good in the air, and obviously has that ability to beat anyone one on one. She really does frighten defenders. We are really lucky to have her, and she is a fantastic player."

On looking ahead at the fixtures

Man United were the first side to play this weekend, before their title rivals. It places pressure on the teams at the top of the table, but Skinner does not want to look at the other results too significantly.

He said: "We can only maximise what we can do. We will take it game to game, and recruit the points we can recruit. If we maximise that, we will finish where we want anyway. I'll look at the results and some of the performances coming up.

"Reality is that we have done our job right now, and look forward to giving the girls a couple of days off, then it is the international break, then starts the busy period. All we've done today is our job and that is what I'm happy with."

It is now four weeks until Man United next play a WSL match due to the international break and postponements. Speaking to VAVEL, Skinner emphasised the importance of momentum, but does not look at it in that way.

He said: "It is a good question, but we don't look at it that way. It's always about the next game, and how we can maximise that. We obviously have the cup game when we come back. That's a really important game against Brighton as well. For us, it's just about that I am a big believer that you choose your momentum.

"We all know that stopping and starting does not help a team, but, reality is, if you commit the same way we've committed today, then we will put in a great performance and it will give us a chance of winning the game. That is all we're focused on. Control the controllables right now."