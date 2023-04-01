Brighton 0-4 Man United: Galton double sends Red Devils top

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Alessia Russo of Manchester United in action during the FA Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at Broadfield Stadium on April 1, 2023 in Crawley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United went back to the top of the Women's Super League after beating Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0 at the Broadfield Stadium. A brace from Leah Galton guided the Red Devils towards victory.

The visitors took the lead in the 12th minute. A teasing corner from Katie Zelem fell perfectly to Galton allowing her to touch it home into an empty net.

Both sides struggled to finish off their chances in the first side. The Seagulls looked dangerous up until the final third, where they rarely threatened Mary Earps. Man United deservedly led 1-0 as the half-time whistle blew.

Brighton fought valiantly at the start of the second half, but their efforts seemed to be in vein with 25 minutes left. Galton doubled the visitor's lead after rounding Lydia Williams in goal. It took the winger's tally to eight in the Women's Super League this season.

Goals from Rachel Williams and Lucia Garcia completed the rout for United in the closing minutes. The two substitutes both took advantage of mistakes from the Seagulls defence to extend their lead.

Up next, Brighton and Manchester United face each other once again the FA Cup semi-finals. Before then, the players attention will turn to the international break over the next two weeks.

Story of the match

The Seagulls made one change from last weekend's draw against Reading, with Libby Bance coming in for Guro Bergsvand. The visitors made one change from their 4-0 win against West Ham last time out. Vilde Boe Risa replaced Nikita Parris in the starting line-up.

Ahead of the match, United came in as heavy favourites, knowing they had to win if they wanted to continue their title aspirations.

It was a cagey opening few minutes, but the first chance fell to the visitors. Alessia Russo whipped a dangerous ball into the box, yet it was cleared away by the Seagulls. There was a shout for a handball during the rebound, but any claims were quickly waved away.

Veatriki Sarri had the first chance for Brighton. Seven minutes in, a quick counter-attack saw the midfielder let loose down the left flank. She cut inside, and fired a powerful shot towards Earps, but it was easily saved by the goalkeeper.

Despite being firm underdogs, the hosts were being resilient in the face of adversity against United. Marc Skinner's side controlled possession early on, but were unable to threaten Lydia Williams in goal.

Russo came close to opening the scoring twelve minutes in. She latched onto an accurate cross from Galton. However, her low effort towards goal was deflected out for a corner.

From the resulting corner, the Red Devils took the lead twelve minutes in. An inviting ball into the box from Zelem fell perfectly for Galton, before she touched it home into an empty net. Brighton's goalkeeper seemed to lose authority within the six yard box, allowing the 28-year-old winger to latch onto the cross easily. It was a deserved lead for United, after a dominant spell in the match.

Galton celebrates her goal with Millie Turner. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Man United nearly doubled their lead six minutes later. A powerful cross from Toone found its way into the box, but Williams claimed the ball just before the on-rushing Russo.

After an even spell in the match, it was the Seagulls who next came closest. Emma Kullberg flicked on a header from Poppy Patterson's corner, yet it failed to threaten Earps in goal. The match fell back into Man United's control midway through the second half. 37 minutes in, Russo whipped in a stunning low cross into the penalty area. Boe Risa latched onto it, but her mistimed touch killed off the chance.

Brighton looked dangerous on the counter-attack, however they struggled to threaten in the final third continuously. As the half-time whistle blew, Man United had a deserved 1-0 lead at the Broadfield Stadium.

Second half

Brighton started the second half quickly, and immediately won a corner through Katie Robinson's dynamic skill. From the resulting corner, the hosts were unable to threaten after a disappointing delivery.

In the 51st minute, Brighton had their best chance yet to equalise. Robinson latched onto a looping cross from Patterson, played it into the box towards Geum-Min Lee, however the striker hesitated for too long allowing it to be comfortably saved by Earps. The Seagulls started the second half strongly, and were pressing for the equaliser.

Robinson, who had been one of Brighton's most dangerous players all match, had a glorious chance to begin a counter-attack 55 minutes in. In a two on two situation, she had time to assess her options, but instead rushed a heavy pass which led to nothing.

The Seagulls had scored just 18 league goals before the match today. They showed today that they were lacking fluidity and confidence in the final third, despite some impressive build-up play across the pitch.

With 25 minutes remaining, the Red Devils doubled their lead though Galton once again. The winger latched onto a stunning through-ball from defence, beat Katie Robinson to the ball, before rouding Williams to place it home. Galton showed fantastic composure one on one to make it 2-0.

Galton celebrates her second goal. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Brighton very nearly halved their deficit immediately, however substitute Elisabeth Terland's powerful shot was straight at Earps in goal.

The visitors thought they had made it 3-0 with 15 minutes to go. The Seagulls gave the ball away in the final third, allowing Galton to fire a shot towards Williams. The initial shot was saved yet the rebound fell directly to Toone, but she was judged to be offside. Russo was later denied when one on one after a fantastic save from Williams.

Rachel Williams raced in behind the defence with eight minutes remaining, but her fine effort was once again saved by the Brighton goalkeeper. Despite arguably being at fault for the first goal, the Australian impressed with a string on fine saves in the second half.

In the closing minutes, substitute Williams made it 3-0 to the northern side. She had the crucial touch in the six yard box to guide the ball home from the corner. However, the scoring did not stop there for United. They made it 4-0 after Garcia latched onto a weak back pass to Williams, before rounding the goalkeeper and firing into an empty net.

It finished 4-0 to Manchester United, which took them to the top of the WSL at the start of this weekend's fixtures.

Player of the match - Leah Galton

There was only one option for this award today. The winger was at the heart of everything the Red Devils did in the final third. She showed quick instinct in the box for her first goal, before showing her composure for her second goal.

In a match where Russo and Toone struggled to threaten the Seagulls defence, it was up to Galton to step up to the plate. She delivered throughout, and continued her fine form in the WSL this season.