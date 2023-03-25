Manchester United 4-0 West Ham United: Four goals in 45 minutes puts the Red Devils back on top

A general view of Old Trafford, home stadium of Manchester United as both teams shake hands during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on March 25, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)​​​​​​​

Manchester United returned to Old Trafford for Women's Football Weekend, hosting London side, West Ham United.

West Ham were in desperate need of picking up points, after picking up just five wins in 15 under manager Paul Konchesky.

Manchester United, however, sit second in the Women's Super League, being overthrown following their defeat to Chelsea.

United boss Marc Skinner is yet to be beaten by the East London side and named a strong team to maintain his 100% record.

The fixture marked a landmark occasion for attacker Leah Galton, who celebrated her 100th appearance versus the Hammers.

West Ham midfielder and lifelong fan Kate Longhurst wrote herself into the WSL's history books after she came on to make her 177th showing in the league - sitting alongside Gilly Flaherty at the top of the all-time appearance table.

Leah Galton of Manchester United receives an award for 100 appearances prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on March 25, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Story of the Match

Manchester United has been one of the most effective teams this season in terms of playing excellent possession-based football. West Ham would have come into this game expecting very little time on the ball; stressing the urge to make the most of any chances that come their way.

The United wide play has also been first-class this season, with Ona Batlle, Leah Galton, and Nikita Parris well-known for producing goalscoring opportunities in wide positions. This was no different today, with the first closest chance coming from a typical Batlle run, aiming for Alessia Russo in the box - but the England international just could not get a touch on it.

The game was all United in terms of attacking, but one West Ham drive resulted in an aerial battle in the box - with Reds defender Maya Le Tissier clattering down on the foot of her goalkeeper, Mary Earps. The Theatre of Dreams was almost silent as Earps received treatment, every Red Devils fan holding their breath. Thankfully, The Best women's goalkeeper in the world was able to continue, and the possessional dominance continued from the hosts.

Following the injury to Earps, West Ham picked up the pace. The Hammers pressed United high and popped the ball nicely around the title contenders. Suddenly, the roles were reversed, and the hosts were chasing the visitors. Although just half-chances came for West Ham, their confidence was growing.

Both sides defence's stood resolute, making life very hard for their opponents to penetrate. Manchester United's Millie Turner, Hannah Blundell, and Maya Le Tissier, and West Ham's Grace Fisk, Kirsty Smith, and Hawa Cissoko, all provided unbeatable coverage for their respective teams.

The hosts should have arguably been awarded a penalty after Fisk tripped up Galton in the box, but the referee waved play on; much to the dismay of United manager, Marc Skinner.

The teams went in at 45 minutes all square, with only really one clear-cut chance coming from Alessia Russo early into the fixture.

Ella Toone of Manchester United holds off Lucy Parker of West Ham United during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on March 25, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt Lewis - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Second Half

Manchester United came out of the gates flying.

Within five minutes of the resumed play, Cissoko illegally brought down Russo in Mackenzie Arnold's penalty area, and a penalty to the hosts was, this time, awarded. Stepping up to the spot was captain, Katie Zelem, who calmly struck the ball into the top corner of the Hammers' net.

Almost as if a switch had been turned on, United ramped up the attacking pressure. The crowd made themselves heard, cheering each Reds player that touched the ball.

Alessia Russo became a progressive thorn in the side of the West Ham team, covering a variety of positions. The European Champion dropped into the middle of the pitch to pick up the ball, distributing almost perfectly to her teammates in attacking areas. Russo was also encouraging one-touch football from her teammates, quickly playing West Ham out of the game.

The pressure on the Hammers grew and grew. In the 64th minute, a flown ball over the head of Cissoko by Ella Toone reached the sprint path of substitute Lucia Garcia, who, one on one with Arnold, simply passed the ball into the bottom corner.

The Red Devils slipped themselves right into cruise control. Two goals up, the chase was left to West Ham. United was content with keeping possession, optimising the chance to showboat when the opportunity arose; keeping the crowd alight.

West Ham's formation began to dismantle in the latter stages of the game, as Batlle was found unmarked on the edge of the penalty box by Garcia. The left-back played a short cut-back pass to Hayley Ladd, who stood in acres of space and was able to bury the ball home for United's third.

Just as the crowd thought the game was concluded, United scored their fourth. Great interplay in the box from the hosts led to a strike from Martha Thomas which was palmed away by Arnold, straight into the path of Garcia, volleying into an open net.

Katie Zelam of Manchester United Women celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on March 25, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Player of the Match

Almost every United player deserves this in their own right. However, following her substitution onto the pitch in the second half, Lucia Garcia racked up two goals and an assist to give her team the dominant scoreline they deserved.

Honourable mentions go to Alessia Russo, Katie Zelem and Millie Turner - three players in red that left everything on the pitch this evening.