Sunderland vs Birmingham City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 42, 2023

With six games left to play, Sunderland are four points away from sixth-placed Blackburn, in a season that has exceeded all expectations in the eyes of the Mackems. Having returned to the Championship this season after a four-year absence, Tony Mowbray has done an excellent job, keeping Sunderland in the top half of the league for most of the season.

The performances of Birmingham have also surpassed fan expectations, with Blues needing three points to achieve their highest points tally in seven years. Tipped for relegation by fans and bookmakers at the start of the season, John Eustace has done well to keep his side clear of the drop zone, working with a limited budget and many loan players.

Last time out, Sunderland secured a big win on the road, beating Cardiff City 1-0. Dennis Cirkin scored his third goal of the season in Sunderland's first win in five, a vitally important three points that moved Mowbray's side above West Brom into 10th place.

Birmingham played out a goalless draw with Stoke City at St Andrew's on Easter Monday, a point which saw Blues reach the 50-point mark, securing survival for another season. Birmingham kept a third clean sheet in four games, with Marc Roberts and Kevin Long forming a solid centre-back partnership.

Team news

Sunderland remain without Aji Alese and Ross Stewart, with Daniel Ballard also expected to miss the game through injury.

Birmingham could see the return of Dion Sanderson and Troy Deeney, as the pair returned to training this week after a lengthy absence. If Sanderson and Deeney do return, it will likely be from the bench because of the form of the current squad.

Predicted lineups

Sunderland (4-2-3-1)

Patterson, Gooch, Hume, Batth, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Clarke, Amad, Roberts, Gelhardt

Birmingham (4-2-3-1)

Ruddy, Colin, Long, Roberts, Trusty, Bielik, Chang, Chong, Hall, Khadra, Jutkiewicz

Ones to watch

Sunderland - Amad Diallo

The Manchester United loanee has been in top form this season. (Athena Pictures / Getty Images)

The star man for Sunderland, Amad has wowed in Wearside, scoring 11 goals this season. The 20-year-old on loan from Manchester United certainly has a bright future ahead of him, capable with both feet and a real threat for any Championship team.

The Black Cats still have a chance of reaching the playoffs, so the Ivorian winger will look to make the difference against Birmingham, just as he did in November, scoring in a 2-1 victory.

Chong will be looking to show his quality at the Stadium Of Light. (Matt McNulty / Getty Images)

The Blues man, signed from Manchester United last year for £1.5m, has shown moments of real quality this season. John Eustace has opted to play Tahith Chong in his natural position on the wing over the last few weeks, a decision which looks to be paying off.

Chong now has the freedom to drive at players, something the Dutchman thrives on. Playing on a pitch the size of the Stadium of Light will mean Chong will have the space to express himself, possessing the ability to unlock a mean Sunderland defence.

Previous meetings

The previous Championship meeting in November saw Sunderland emerge 2-1 victors at St Andrew's, with Ellis Simms and Amad netting before a late Lukas Jutkiewicz goal produced a nervy ending. The two sides haven't crossed paths much in the last decade, with Birmingham not winning in Sunderland since 2006, with Mikael Forssell scoring a 40th-minute penalty in a 1-0 win for the Brummies.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 15:00 BST and the match referee will be Stephen Martin.

How can I watch?

Unfortunately the game is not available to watch in the UK. Fans worldwide can listen to the game via either club website, for a price of £2.50 or for a £4.49 monthly pass. Match highlights will be available shortly after the full time whistle.