West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Wigan Athletic: Albion's play-off hopes still intact as Wigan go bottom

West Bromwich Albion kept their play-off dreams alive with a 1-0 victory against Wigan Athletic at The Hawthorns.

The result moves the visitors to rock bottom in the Championship after Huddersfield drew at home to Bristol City this evening.

The winner came through Daryl Dike, who headed home to ensure Albion claimed their ninth win from their last ten in B71.

Story of the game:

Both sides lacked composure and cutting edge, but it was a much deserved victory for the Baggies.

In the 17th minute Jayson Molumby almost broke the deadlock but could not adjust his feet in time to release a clinical strike at goal. Marc Albrighton released Connor Townsend down the right flank, where the full-back crossed low to the feet of the Irishman. Molumby failed to sort his feet out and watched his effort treacle wide of the post.

Frustration grew around the ground after the hosts opted to play it safe and build momentum slowly; but they conjured up another chance in the 25th minute.

The Throstles broke on the half-turn after John Swift picked up the ball on the halfway line. The midfielder drove at the Wigan backline but his attempted through-ball to Dike was too wide of the striker.

West Brom were ahead only two minutes later, as Dike nodded in what turned out to be the winner from a yard out.

The American held the ball up excellently and played in Molumby inside the area. The Republic of Ireland international tested Ben Amos in the visitors' net, but saw his shot tipped into the air. It dropped and bounced off the bar, where the arriving Dike headed home.

There was chaos in the Tics' box yet again on the half hour mark after a trademark long-throw from Darnell Furlong evaded the first man and was left by Dara O'Shea at the front post. Albrighton almost netted his first goal in Albion colours but the ball was intercepted before it could reach the Leicester City-loanee.

Only a few seconds later, Dike was almost at the double in spectacular fashion.

Furlong drilled the ball to the feet of the American. He flicked it up on the turn past the defender and volleyed the ball at goal. Amos saved it onto the post to deny a brilliant second for the 22-year-old. The Hawthorns fell silent as the ball crept towards the line, but Amos recovered in time to deny the hosts a second.

The striker was at the heart of the action in the first-half, and won a foul in a dangerous crossing position after being brought down by Omar Rekik.

The resulting free-kick was whipped in elegantly by John Swift, where O'Shea should have doubled his side's lead. The centre-back headed over from close range, missing a chance that on another day could have cost his side.

Dike's goal separated the sides as the referee blew her whistle for half-time.

The hosts came out of the tunnel aiming to kill off the game, and came close when Townsend forced a smart saved from Amos. Wallace beat former Baggie, James McClean, down the right and crossed into the danger area. It was headed away, but only as far as the full-back on the edge of the box. He set himself and arrowed a shot at goal, stinging the palms of the shotstopper.

Albion struck the woodwork again in the 53rd minute, as Jed Wallace saw his near-post effort ricochet off the post. The ex-Millwall man beat the offside trap and raced at goal. After being forced out wide he released a shot with venom that rattled the frame of the goal.

Wigan's first real chance came in the 70th minute, when Josh Magennis’ header flew over the bar. The Northern Ireland international was found by Ashley Fletcher, but the striker squandered a great chance.

The momentum shifted in the last twenty minutes, as the Latics searched to salvage a point for a second game running, after earning a point against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Thelo Aasgaard curled a shot from just outside the area with 15 minutes left on the clock, Josh Griffiths did well to palm it away and keep his clean sheet intact though.

The constant Wigan pressure provided the Baggies with an opportunity to break in midfield, with Swift and Wallace linking up to create a dangerous attack in the 83rd minute.

The latter took aim but saw his shot blocked. Swift then fired the ball back towards the net, but his powerful effort crashed against the bar again, making it a fourth time that Carlos Corberan's side had hit the woodwork.

As the clock ran down, nerves grew around the four corners of The Hawthorns.

A cool head was needed, and young Josh Griffiths had ice running through his veins.

He calmed the nerves by catching and holding on to a powerful Fletcher header after Max Power had curled in an enticing cross.

The shot-stopper then made a fine save deep in injury time to deny Wigan a late equaliser. Substitute Tom Pearce was found after great work by Magennis and Danel Sinani. The 24-year-old volleyed side-footed, with his effort sailing towards goal.

The Albion faithful fell silent, but were up on their feet applauding the heroics of their 'keeper after he tipped Pearce's effort over the bar.

Player of the match:

Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion)

Daryl Dike celebrates his goal (Photo by David Rogers via Getty Images)

Daryl Dike grabbed the headlines yet again at The Hawthorns as his valuable goal secured another home victory for his side, who have now won nine of their last ten at home.

The striker was there in the right place at the right time to bag the winner from close range, and led the line excellently.

His hold-up play was a focal point for West Brom, who looked to Dike's physical prowess when advancing up the pitch.

He had a great duel with Rekik throughout the affair, and got the defender booked after holding him off and making going through the former-Orlando City man the only way of obtaining the ball.

Dike was self-sufficient and created chances for himself, such as when he was inches away from scoring a brilliant individual goal after spinning his man and releasing a powerful strike in a showing of sheer class.

'Captain America' lived up to his nickname and has stepped up when needed, filling the void left by the injured Brandon Thomas-Asante.