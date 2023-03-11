Preston 2-0 Cardiff: Bluebirds knocked back down to earth with away defeat as 'keeper sees red again

Second-half strikes from Tom Cannon and Ched Evans sealed all three points for Preston North End, knocking the wind out of Cardiff City's sails in the process.

Although Cardiff had spent much of the fixture on the front foot, Ryan Lowe's side drew first blood when Cannon capitalised upon a Cedric Kipre error shortly after the hour mark to slot home his second goal for the club.

The goal served to switch the complexion of the affair, with Cardiff seldom threatening from there on and even seeing their keeper dismissed for the second week running when Jak Alnwick was sent off for clattering into Cannon.

Substitute Evans rubbed salt into the wounds deep into stoppage time, converting a rebounded effort to put the game beyond doubt.

Pre-match

After playing out three stalemates in their last five outings - the most recent of those being a 0-0 draw at Watford - Lowe sanctioned two changes, with Cannon and Welshman Ben Woodburn promoted to the starting 11.

In the opposite dugout, Sabri Lamouchi also made a series of alterations from the side that defeated Bristol City in the Severnside derby.

Callum O'Dowda, Andy Rinomhota and Kion Etete were all handed starts, while Alnwick stepped in to replace the suspended Ryan Allsop.

Story of the match

All eyes were on Jaden Philogene heading into the clash, who, after enduring trials and tribulations during the initiative stages of his Cardiff career, has truly graduated from the school of hard knocks in recent weeks.

Whereas Philogene had always threatened to inject a rare x-factor into the Bluebirds' forward line, it had rarely materialised on a consistent basis, though now with the tuition of new boss Lamouchi, he has thrived in an unfamiliar, yet clearly beneficial attacking right wing-back role.

And, clearly embracing his streak of confidence and momentum after lighting up the Severnside derby last weekend, it was Philogene who brought the affair to life in the opening stages, beating his man before dispatching a threatening threaded pass into the path of Etete.

Preston 'keeper Freddie Woodman would get there first, though, only to sustain a knock that resulted in a lengthy stoppage of play as he received treatment.

Some 10 minutes later, Woodman was back on his feet to see his side briefly assume the front foot, with the lively strikeforce of Cannon and Troy Parrott momentarily putting Cardiff under the cosh through a series of efforts.

With Alnwick deputising between the sticks for his league debut in blue, it was hardly surprising to observe shakiness within the first half hour and he struggled aerially, flapping away at crosses on a number of occasions which prompted the Lilywhites to deliberately aim corner deliveries towards the 29-year-old.

Still, though, he was on hand to save Parrott's strike in the 26th minute, before Cardiff began to dominate proceedings.

Etete was particularly potent as Cardiff looked to move the ball quickly and decisively, dovetailing supremely with Philogene on the right-hand side to carve out opportunities while utilising his physical presence to hold off opposing defenders and ride rough challenges.

And although it took them nearly 40 minutes to administer a shot on goal, it was one they thought had found the back of the net as Etete angled his strike merely inches wide, with Woodman appearing beaten.

The hosts had a rare chance of their own when Alvaro Fernandez swept in a powerful low cross into the danger zone, but Kipre did excellently to slide in and clear it away to safety in the nick of time, ensuring that both sides headed into the break goalless.

Cardiff began the second half with the same enthusiastic attacking verve that they had exhibited prior to interval and continued to look most likely to burst the deadlock.

Yet, Cannon still found an opening to pose serious questions of Cardiff's resolve and will have felt frustrated to have failed to rustle the net, having executed a delightful turn to wrong-foot Mark McGuinness before turning onto his left foot, only to fire his strike into the arms of Alnwick.

Moments after, City's short corner routine almost paid dividends when Ryan Wintle laid the ball off to Philogene, who whipped the ball towards goal from the edge of the box but could only watch on as it just sailed over.

With quality service and inviting deliveries into the area coming at premium for Cardiff, Sory Kaba still managed to register a dangerous chance. Indeed, it had looked destined to rustle in the bottom right corner, but he was denied with a stunning stop from Woodman.

That was to be Kaba's last action of the afternoon, as he was promptly replaced by Sheyi Ojo in a change of shape that attempted to license Cardiff with more technical scope, and an additional outlet to exploit space, drive with the ball and create chances.

It did not turn out that way, though.

After Fernandez and substitute Robbie Brady both struck fear by coming close with their respective shots, Cannon fired Preston into the ascendancy in the 68th minute after proving a thorn in the Cardiff side all afternoon.

What appeared simply a customary, unthreatening ball over the top from former Bluebird Greg Cunningham turned out to be crucial, with Kipre misjudging Cannon's movement and being jostled over, before McGuinness too ended up on the floor as the on-loan Everton forward slotted home past Alnwick.

A proactive reaction was required, and just that was dispensed by Lamouchi when he hauled off Rinomhota for striker Mark Harris, who reappeared from the wilderness to make only his second appearance under the Frenchman.

However, it failed to bear fruit and while there was still time itself for Cardiff to restore parity, it almost instantly appeared that they were out of time, with last chance saloon coming around much quicker than usual and desperation creeping in.

They rarely posed a true threat and Philogene, evidently growing frustrated by the lack of cohesion and creativity to his team's attacking functionality, began to try and do everything himself, orchestrating offensive moves individually to no avail.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, he ghosted into the box and showed sublime fleetness of foot to skin his opposing number, though his effort from a tight angle was saved by the unflappable Woodman.

Not long after, he fancied his chances again with a speculative shot from 25 yards out, only to see it weave well wide.

Down to 10 again

But while many facets of today's showdown differed so greatly from the way in which Cardiff played and triumphed against Bristol, the overarching aura of deja vu came into play when, in what can only be defined as a sheer moment of madness, Alnwick rushed out to clear the ball, instead clattering into Cannon and rightly receiving his marching orders.

For the second time in a week, the visitors had seen their 'keeper dismissed, and in near-identical fashion too, yet this time, they would not be seeing the comedic sight of defender Perry Ng between the sticks, with Harris making way for debutant third-choice stopper Rohan Luthra.

In the truest sense of the term, Luthra was chucked in at the deep end and after initially parrying away Ben Whiteman's free kick, he was powerless to prevent Evans from doubling Preston's advantage from close range deep into additional time.

The final few minutes produced nothing of note as Preston secured all three points with minimal fuss, elevating themselves to 11th place and now seven points away from the playoffs.

Cardiff remain in 21st, although fortunes elsewhere have swung in their favour, owing to Blackpool, Huddersfield and Wigan all suffering defeats on the road.

Player of the match

Today's player of the match goes to Preston North End's Tom Cannon.

A real livewire up top, Cannon's razor-sharp movement in tight spaces and ability to run at defenders was problematic throughout for Cardiff, as he registered a match-high four dribbles.

Of course, though, he also put City to the sword with his second goal for the club, and he will likely feel he could have had more, too.

Match information

Preston North End (3-1-4-2): Woodman; Storey, Diaby, Cunningham; Whiteman; Potts, Woodburn (Evans 60), Johnson (Onomah 82), Fernandez (Ledson 82); Parrott (Brady 60), Cannon

Cardiff City (3-5-2): Alnwick, McGuinness, Kipre, Ng; Philogene, Rinomhota (Harris 72, Luthra 90), Sawyers, Wintle, O'Dowda; Kaba (Ojo 64), Etete

Booked: Storey, McGuinness

Sent off: Alnwick

Referee: David Webb (Lancashire)

Attendance: 14, 295