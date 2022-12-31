Everton recall Ellis Simms from Sunderland

Everton have recalled Ellis Simms from his loan spell at Sunderland.

The Blues poor form has left them above the relegation zone by a single point and manager Frank Lampard does not have much to choose from offensively, with Simms being deemed a definite option to play.

The 21-year-old is basking in a rich vein of form, having netted four times in has last six appearances for the Black Cats.

Whilst on Tyneside, he featured 17 times for Sunderland, quickly becoming a fans favourite by scoring seven goals amidst a host of impressive performances.

Thanks to the Englishman's stellar performances, Sunderland find themselves in the race for promotion, heading into 2023 in fourth place.

Simms was integral to Tony Mowbray's side, having scored his last goal for the club in Thursday's 4-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland boast the third best tally for goals scored so far this campaign, with Simms linking up well with Manchester United loanee, Amad Diallo to form a dangerous frontline.

Ellis Simms scoring the winner against Blackburn Rovers (Photo by Ian Horrocks via Getty Images)

Can he do it in the Premier League?

The difference between the Championship and the Premier League is huge, with Simms' departure from Sunderland begging the question of can he do it in the top flight?

He has only made one full senior appearance for the Toffees, helping his side to a point against Chelsea in December 2021.

A natural poacher, six of Simms' seven goals came from inside the area, highlighting his positioning and awareness as key strengths to the forward's game.

He could be just what Everton need, as only Wolves (11) and Nottingham Forest (10) have scored less goals than the Blues so far this season.

Another aspect to the Englishman's game is his physical strength, that enables him to hold the ball up well and bring the more creative ball-playing individuals into the game.

When at the Stadium of Light, Simms was the focal point of attacks. When isolated, he would shrug off defenders and bring midfielders into the heart of the action.

If he could replicate this at Goodison, him being recalled could be a huge success, with players with offensive qualities such as Anthony Gordon, Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil possessing the ability to provide the necessary service.

Where would he have developed most?

At Sunderland, Simms was gaining more and more minutes as every game-week went by, significantly boosting his confidence and nurturing his development as a player.

However, it is likely his minutes on the field will be limited at Everton, with Neil Maupay still the frontman of the Toffees attack.

If he can hit the ground running when given minutes in a blue shirt and continue his excellent from, he may be able to cement a place in the starting eleven and Frank Lampard's plans.

Will Everton sign a striker in January?

The commencement of the January transfer market will be monumental for Everton, who surely will secure the services of a striker.

A proven goalscorer is desperately needed at Everton, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury struggles leaving his return to football up in the air.

The Blues are still yet to replace Brazilian and now Tottenham Hotspur striker, Richarlison.

The 25-year-old has been greatly missed by Evertonians, with their side lacking the goals and silky skills he graced the pitch with.

Their inability to create clear-cut chances and score goals has seen Frank Lampard's men slip to 16th in the table, surviving the drop by a single point at the time of writing.

Recruitment has been a problem for Everton recently though, with alot of money spent and hardly any successful signings brought in, leaving them in the low position they are in.

Funding may also be a problem, with full-focus turned to the construction of the new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.