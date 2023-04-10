Neil Warnock "disappointed" with conceding stoppage time equaliser

Both managers saw positives in their sides’ spirited performance as it ended all square at the John Smith’s Stadium where relegation battlers Huddersfield Town were held to a 2-2 draw by promotion chasing Blackburn Rovers thanks to stoppage time equaliser from Ryan Hedges.

Warnock disappointed with late goal

Post-game, Town boss Neil Warnock said:

“They’re a good side. We’ve played five good sides now. We’ve got to be a bit disappointed with how late they scored.

“We defended really well after they scored. We put bodies on the line and made blocks. We did really well."

Warnock came out of retirement in order to take the job in West Yorkshire, and he believes the early days in his career has helped him earn respect within the dressing room.

He said: “It’s a time like this where you’re glad you’ve had the success you’ve had because it helps. You haven’t got to prove anything to them [the players]. I’ve been really pleased with what they’ve given me.”

On the effort he got from his players, the 74-year-old said: “I was knackered, and I was on the bench, so goodness knows what the players were like.”

Tomasson on his sides domination



On Blackburn Rovers' performance, Jon Dahl Tomasson said:

”If you look at the game, it’s incredible we only come out with a draw. We dominated the game from minute one until the end against a team who had some great results in the last period.

“The way we played was probably our best games of the season, with a very young team on the pitch.”

Huddersfield currently sit two places ahead of the drop, and on any hopes of survival, Warnock believes his “genuine” players’ work rate will certainly help.

He added: “What will be, will be. We might need a bit of luck. We might need a referee decision. Thank God we don’t have VAR, especially after the last 24 hours."