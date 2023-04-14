'It was never going to be a straightforward progression' admits Cooper

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Steve Cooper, Manager of Nottingham Forest, looks dejected after the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on April 08, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Steve Cooper admits to using Brian Clough as a source of inspiration amid a tough run of form for Forest with the reality of relegation creeping up on his side.

Nottingham Forest face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon with both teams struggling with a growing injury list, as Forest look to pick up crucial points to move them closer to safety.

As Man United travel to the East Midlands, one man that is all too familiar with the visitors is Jesse Lingard, who has struggled in his time at Forest. Cooper discussed the current situation with the midfielder.

Brennan Johnson, the club's culture, and dealing with setbacks were all topics of discussion as Cooper spoke to the press.

On Jesse Lingard

Lingard welcomes his former club to the City Ground on Sunday, but the ex-Red Devil has struggled to nail down a spot in the starting line-up in Nottingham.

Lingard has only played 58 minutes in the last 14 games and only made 16 appearances all season, and while he has struggled with injuries this season his time on the River Trent has been far from a success so far.

"What I do know is Jesse's had a bit of a tough time with niggles and he's needed a bit of management in terms of training load and he's missed games through injury that hasn't been like long-term injury, but just not allowed him to be available for games.

"Like everybody, he's giving everything to be available and to be in a position where he wants to contribute. Jesse is as determined as everybody else in the group.

"So yes Man United at the weekend and of course he'd love to be involved and even more than that contribute in a really positive way, but the most important thing at the moment is the greater good of the team and the club and what we're trying to do.

"I'm going to keep repeating it because I don't want to hide away, results have not been anywhere near what we would have hoped, what we want, and what they needed to be. Any individual situation around that is not as important as the collective."

On the club's culture

Nott'm Forest are a club rich in history and culture with multiple European cups and domestic trophies.

Cooper is hoping he can harness that pride and emotion into his team to help produce important results.

"It was never going to be a straightforward progression. It has been a completely unique one in terms of the amount of players that have come in and even the injuries and some of the other things that have gone on, it's one that probably won't happen again, and I don't just mean here or anywhere else with the amount of change that has gone on in the club in a number of ways.

"But what hasn't changed is the supporters and the goodwill in terms of being proud of the club and I want it to keep going.

"Getting back to the Premier League put the club back in a status where everybody was looking again and it reminded a lot of people who the club is. It showed for the first time a lot of people who the club is and then they start looking at the history and I'm sure some of you guys are writing about the badge and the 50th celebration and then I see that badge on Brian Clough's tracksuit that sits in my office.

"So it's brought all that back and we just want to stand up for that and we want to be counted for that and do good by it. At this moment in time that just means winning more bloody games."

On dealing with setbacks

Forest are on a rotten run of form. They are without a win since February and have only picked up three points in their last nine games which has seen them plummet down the table.

"There's no doubt that setbacks and difficult moments can be the most important moments for you to be what you want to become. I've studied a lot of that.

"I wouldn't say I want difficult moments or setbacks, but I also know it's good for me. I don't want it to last too much longer obviously because you want to win the next game. I just want to be the best manager I can be every day, but particularly after a poor result. I want to work even harder. I want to be even better, then what I was before because I just think that's what it takes.

"Of course when you go on a run like this, a lot of things start to get questioned, it's normal. In terms of decision-making of teams, players and substitutions and you know it's what makes being a fan so special and so important and they are absolutely entitled to that but at the same time the more together that we can be the better. I'm not asking anybody to be happy and after a difficult result or performance, I'm not asking myself to be either or the players.

"But what I do know is what has been a massive strength of ours so far has been the togetherness and the pulling each other along because we've been really fortunate that if somebody looked at our season it can normally get associated with not a great atmosphere in stadiums. Maybe not the most positive support.

"We haven't had that. We've had the opposite and it's been so helpful. It is so helpful and I've already said that it's on us now to match that."

On Brennan Johnson

The Welsh international is enjoying a fine season which has seen him score ten goals for Forest, making him the club's leading scorer, double the amount of goals of Taiwo Awoniyi in the second.

His attacking contributions have been vital this season and will continue to be if his side are to secure their Premier League status for another season.

"I love working with Brennan and I see how hungry he is to do well. I know how important the club is to him and his family and I love seeing a young player wanting to learn and get better and not just doing the stuff on the training pitch and match days, but the stuff around it as well and the holistic approach to being an elite athlete and I've loved working with him.

"He is so committed to being the best he could be and doing well for this club that he absolutely loves. He's got a talent that we need to nurture because it is really helpful to us.

"What I do know is he's super talented. I never worry about saying too many positive things about him, which I sometimes am with young players because of the effect that I can have but I don't worry about saying it with Brennan because I see a really humble, hardworking, caring, talented lad. Who just wants to grow, he wants to grow for this football club, because it means everything to him."

On the importance of academy players

Forest have a spine of talent that has come through their academy with Joe Worrall, Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson.

Steve Cooper highlighted the importance of having that in the team and what it can do for the squad.

"It definitely helps [to have players who have come through the academy]. You shouldn't rely on it because I don't think that would be right either but if in a mixture of a Premier League squad you have a group of players that come through the academy and are born and bred then, of course, it's important. They've been really helpful to me in understanding the local area and culture and a little bit of history.

"So some of these guys have been essential, but also I like the guys who come from different parts of the world and bring that to the mix and that's why although we were not delivering so much in results recently, there is a real good togetherness and a good vibe amongst the group."