Tottenham manager Cristian Stellini demands 'confidence and patience' from his squad ahead of Bournemouth clash

Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager Cristian Stellini said his side must believe in themselves more if they are to produce entertaining and successful football in North London.

Whilst he conceded that securing Champions League football is far from a formality at Spurs, he did suggest that it is still possible if The Lilywhites can win over the fans in the run-in.

Ahead of their tie against Bournemouth, Stellini spoke about Richarlison's fitness among other players, the recent FA charge against him, Tottenham's top four hopes and his plans to play attacking football.

On Tottenham's team news

Stellini confirmed that Richarlison will be available to face The Cherries and that there are no fresh injury concerns for the former Alessandria boss to deal with.

He also confirmed that Yves Bissouma, Emerson Royal, Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon will need more time to recover, but could still feature before the end of the campaign.

"Richarlison is completely back, for the the other players, they are starting to work harder but they are still working on their own, so they are not available.

"We have to take care with him to give him the right time to play, and not take risks."

"Emerson and other players are working hard but they are not available.

"Bissouma is recovering, he's started to work but it is not easy to regain strength in the calf after an injury like this so we have to respect the time it will take for Bissouma to recover.

"[On Davies and Sessegnon] They are not working with us, they are working alone, we are pushing and the doctors are trying to have them playing without risk as soon as possible."

On how he intends to attack with Tottenham

It has been a tough few years for Spurs fans, who famously demand attacking football from their team.

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte's eras in charge have contributed to a clear change from the 'to dare is to do' motto of the club, in favour of a more pragmatic style intended to win silverware.

The failure to achieve that has left many fans hoping Tottenham will try and take the game to their opposition as opposed to sitting deep and looking to counter attack, something Stellini has suggested he can deliver.

However, in doing so, he cited Conte's success at the end of last season when he was his assistant, having the best form in the final 13 games of last season playing the 3-4-3 formation.

Stellini laid out how he wants his side to play, suggesting not much will need to be adapted to achieve the style he is aiming for.

"[I want Tottenham to be] exploiting the space, keeping the ball more and trying to find the right spaces.

"Playing with passion, not to go rushing in the game and be frantic with the ball.

"We want to see players improving in this aspect.

"I don't think we're talking about a huge change, we worked on this for a long time, it's about confidence, patience during the game and the style of this team to play in right way for the characteristics of the players.

"I think we've played many games in the past that were really attractive, it's important to win games in this moment and not just think about how attractive our football is, but we've played many games like this.

"We've built a squad to play like this [a 3-4-3], so we have a squad that plays well we are here to fight for fourth place and the team was built for that."

On Spurs' top four hopes

Stellini accepted every game will need to be treated like a must-win match if Spurs are to be in Europe's elite competition again next season.

He also said his side will need to win over the fans if they are to have any chance of ending the season strongly.

"We could do it [finish fourth], we have to play the last eight games like eight finals.

"We started against Brighton and now we have eight games to play attacking football, we are trying to create more chances, get more shots on target and create a good atmosphere.

"We need to get the crowd behind us."

On the FA charge against him

Stellini saw red at the weekend in a fiery and controversial clash against Brighton, where he was dismissed, alongside Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi, for failing to control his staff.

He said that whilst the scenario did warrant the clubs being charged, he welcomed the decision not to be given a touchline ban due to his lack of involvement in the scuffle off the pitch.

"What we created in that moment was not a good impression for anyone, maybe for the atmosphere we created it was a good decision [to charge us] and we have to be better.

"Personally, I'm happy that we showed that we are a team, we are close, we defended ourselves and our club, and at the same time I'm happy because I feel like I was not involved in anything.

"It was a good decision to be allowed to stay on the touchline tomorrow.

"I think we have to clarify something as a club, but this is not a decision for me, it's for the club, but it's important to clarify our position with the FA.

"We did not create the situation, we reacted to it, and maybe apologising for that is good but we were not the people to start this situation

"[On the FA's apology for the Kaoru Mitoma penalty that was not given] It's nothing I need to think about, it's their decision, they could do this for anyone and they decide to do this for me.