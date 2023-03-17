Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Newcastle United player Fabian Schar (r) celebrates his goal as Jesse Lingard of Forest looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are a duo that have clashed head's plenty of times in cup action across the past few years, but a massive fixture for both clubs awaits on Friday night.

The Reds are looking to bounce back from a very disappointing away defeat to Tottenham last time out, and will be very encouraged by a phenomenal nine-game unbeaten run in front of the City Ground faithful in Nottingham, where today's fixture will take place, in the next step of their fight against the drop.

Newcastle have failed to win in their last three away games in the Premier League, but will be coming into this one off the back of a fine showing at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who they beat 3-0 as their battle for European qualification rages on.

Team news

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's injury list continues to stretch onwards and downwards, with Dean Henderson, Wayne Hennessey, Giulian Biancone, Brennan Johnson, Omar Richards, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly and Taiwo Awoniyi all ruled out with injuries. Johnson sustained an injury in their last match, making his inclusion tonight doubtful.

Forest will be encouraged by a return to fitness for defender Moussa Niakhate and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who could both feature.

Newcastle United

As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe has confirmed the absence of Anthony Gordon due to an ankle injury that will see him join Emil Krafth in the treatment room. Joelinton will be serving the second game of his two-game ban here as well, meaning a midfield of Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes will likely remain intact.

Likely lineups

Nottingham Forest

Navas, Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi, Shelvey, Mangala, Freuler, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Dennis

Newcastle United

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, S. Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Key Players

Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest)

The Nigerian winger has struggled generally since his arrival from Watford in the summer, but the man who bagged ten goals for The Hornets in the Premier League last season has encouraged greatly with his showings as of late, with many fans citing his new-found energy and attitude as potentially succesful.

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

The Brazilian has revolutionised this Newcastle team since his arrival on Tyneside. His tenacious tackling, work rate and excellent range of passing have turned the Magpies into a team challenging for European. Stopping him from getting on the ball will be key if Forest are to beat Newcastle.

Match details

How can I watch?

The game will be broadcast on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

When will the match be played?

The game will kick off at The City Ground, Nottingham at 20:00 BST.