Altrincham vs Dagenham & Redbridge: National League Preview, Gameweek 44, 2023

With Altrincham still needing just one more victory to ensure safety, they host a Dagenham & Redbridge side only playing for a higher position with just three matches left of the season.

It has been a bit of a slog for the Robins in recent league matches with still no league win since they beat Southend last month. They have back-to-back home matches where they will fancy picking up at least one victory if not two.

Altrincham squandered an early 2-0 lead away at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday and ended up losing the match 3-2. The defeat saw them drop to 15th, 7 points above the relegation zone. It would be remarkable if Altrincham did manage to go down from the position they are in then it would be remarkable, but it is still possible.

Inconsistency has been the biggest problem throughout Alty’s season. Manager Phil Parkinson will surely be looking to address that next season if they do stay up. A reminder that this is Altrincham’s first season being a professional football club.

Meanwhile, Dagenham are sitting nicely in 10th. Their league form though has not been the best in recent weeks. Four defeats in their last five matches have put an end to any play-off hopes they might have had.

The Daggers are five points away from 9th but have a few teams beneath them who are close range that could send them tumbling down the table if they continue their form

They lost their last match 2-0 away at Southend United on Saturday as a result of two penalties in six minutes early in the second half.

The match in September earlier in the season between the two sides finished 4-1 to Dagenham at Victoria Road. Goals from Manny Onariase, Mauro Vilhete and Josh Walker gave the home side that day a convincing win.

Team News

Altrincham

Altrincham have no new injury concerns. The main decision that Phil Parkinson will have to make is what attack he chooses. Hulme and Linney have been playing well upfront.

It’ll likely be a choice between Elliot Osbourne, Joe Hugill and Aaron Bennett for who takes the remaining place in the attack.

Dag & Red

Daggers manager, Ben Strevens, told the club’s YouTube that the squad that will travel to Altrincham is the same as the trip to Southend.

Likely Lineups

Altrincham

Byrne, Welch-Hayes, Perritt, Baines, E Jones, Lundtram, Marriott, Oyedele, Hulme, Linney, Hugill

Dag & Red

Justham, Hare, Johnson Onariase, Effiong, Sagaf, Balanta, Weston, Phipps, Ling, Longe-King

Key Players

Altrincham

Rather surprisingly, one of the main goal threats in recent weeks has been Max Oyedele. Primarily a defensive midfielder, the guy on loan from Man United’s youth team has scored 4 goals in 11 matches since joining the club in January.

It is not only his goals but his all-round performances that have been impressive. He will surely be getting a better opportunity next season with a club in the football league.

Poland U18 international Max Oyedele has been putting in great performances since joining Altrincham (Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/Getty Images)

Dag & Red

They will be hoping that Inih Effiong continues his fine form. The 31-year-old attacker has been in decent form despite the results. He has 21 goals this season, 7 of them for the Daggers in just 14 appearances, having only signed from Aldershot Town in February.

He has filled the void after striker Josh Walker left for Burton Albion at the end of the transfer window in January.

Inih Effiong has been in good scoring form for the Daggers (Photo by Eddie Garvey/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match takes place at the J Davidson Stadium, the home of Altrincham FC.

When is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm BST.

How can I watch?

Tickets can be purchased from the Altrincham website.

The match can also be followed on Radio Alty, with streaming on NationalLeagueTV.