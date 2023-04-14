Dorking Wanderers vs Altrincham, National League Preview, Gameweek 44, 2023

It’s 19th versus 13th in the National League this weekend as both Dorking and Altrincham look to finish their respective seasons off strongly.

Mathematically, both teams could still face relegation. Dorking are just six points above the relegation places with Altrincham a further four points away from Torquay in 21st.

A win for Altrincham would confirm their status in the National League for another season with just four matches left, including this Saturday’s trip down to Surrey.

The Robins have struggled for league form in recent matches, which has been the story of their season really. They are winless from their last three and have only managed to win one in their previous five league matches. They lost their last game, a lively encounter, with Gateshead on Easter Monday at the J Davidson Stadium.

Altrincham's away from has been a big let down in their campaign. They have only won away from home four times in the league.

Altrincham will be keen to finish their season off strongly (Photo by Eddie Garvey/Getty Images)

Dorking Wanderers have done well in recent matches to gradually steer clear of the relegation zone. They are one of the in-form teams in the league with four wins in their last five league matches.

Dorking picked up a tight win against 10-man Yeovil Town on Monday in their last match. Jason Prior scored the only goal, he has scored six goals since returning to the club in February from Havant & Waterlooville.

It will be an impressive achievement if Dorking manage to stay up in their first-ever National League season after gaining promotion via the National League South playoffs last campaign.

In the match earlier in the season between the two sides, it finished 4-1 to Altrincham. Goals from Colclough, Mullarkey, Antony Bennett and Marcus Dinanga secured all three points for Alty back in October.

Team News

Dorking Wanderers

Dorking were unchanged against Yeovil on Monday but a couple of players will have late fitness tests before the match according to Wanderers manager, Marc White.

Both Niall McManus and Matt Briggs remain injured for Dorking with long term injuries.

Altrincham

Altrincham will be without attacker Tyrese Sinclair who has been recalled by parent club Rochdale. In total he managed to score five goals from 11 appearances in the National League after only joining in February.

They will still have other attacking threats such as, Joe Hugill, who is on loan from Man United, and of course Regan Linney. The former was unfortunate not to score on Monday after hitting the crossbar with a close effort.

It will be interesting to see who comes in for the now departed Sinclair with Aaron Bennett perhaps being fancied with a return to the starting eleven.

Likely Lineups

Dorking Wanderers

Lincoln, Francomb, Craig, Cook, Muitt, Gallagher, Taylor, Moore, Bowerman, McShane, Prior

Altrincham

Byrne, Welch-Hayes, Perritt, Ferguson, E.Jones, Lundstram, Marriott, Oyedele, Linney, Hugill, Hulme

Key Players

Dorking

Jason Prior scored the only goal for Dorking on Monday. He has scored six goals since returning to the club in February from Havant & Waterlooville. In total, Prior has scored 12 goals this season. He has been key to Dorking's form with five of those goals have come in the 34-year-old's last five matches.

Altrincham

25-year-old, Ollie Bryne has put in some wonderful performances recently in net for Altrincham despite their mixed form. He managed to pull off some smart saves in the match against Gateshead to keep the score at just 1-0. He also managed to save a penalty in Altrincham's semi-final shootout defeat against Halifax Town.

The former Man United youth product has impressed since joining last summer from Connah's Quay, where he kept a remarkable 24 clean sheets out of 41 the season before.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match takes place at Meadowbank, the home of Dorking Wanderers.

When is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 3pm BST.

How can I watch?

Tickets can be purchased from the Dorking Wanderers website.

The match can also be followed on Radio Robins live on Radio Alty, with streaming on NationalLeagueTV