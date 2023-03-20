Torquay United vs Dagenham & Redbridge: National League Preview, Gameweek 38, 2023

At risk of being cut adrift from safety, second-bottom Torquay United desperately require a first win in eight outings when Dagenham & Redbridge make the long journey into the picturesque English Riviera this weekend.

The Daggers are equally under pressure for three points to reignite their rapidly stagnating play-off push, and will perceive this clash as a good opportunity to cut the deficit beneath the top seven, under recently-appointed manager Ben Strevens.

However, they will not take Torquay for granted having endured great difficulty against them in recent meetings, the latest of which saw the Gulls earn what remains their only away triumph all season courtesy of Will Goodwin's strike just before the interval back in early December.

The Devon outfit have not unearthed enough results like that since, especially on home soil where they have one of the worst records despite scoring in their last seventeen games at Plainmoor - incredibly only Wrexham can better that.

Team News

Torquay United

Rhys Lovett will start between the sticks in place of Mark Halstead, whom he replaced in the second half of their important draw at Gateshead due to the latter being unable to shake off a problematic knock.

Tom Lapslie serves the second game of the suspension stemming from his early red card against Wealdstone, but fellow experienced head Dean Moxey is back at full fitness to bolster the Gulls, likewise Brett McGavin.

Lewis Collins is in contention to return, however the game will likely come too soon for right-back Dylan Crowe, who has been sidelined since February. Elsewhere, Frank Nouble is in line for his debut after signing on Thursday.

Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham will also be without their first choice goalkeeper, Elliot Justham missing his first National League game in four years last weekend, and a subsequent scan has revealed he will be out the remainder of the season with Josh Strizovic stepping up in his place.

Ángelo Balanta is also out for the next few weeks following a recurrence of his long-term hamstring issues, leaving the attacking department further depleted following the departures of Josh Walker, Paul McCallum and Junior Morias in recent weeks.

Omar Mussa and Myles Weston are also unavailable due to international obligations at Burundi and Antigua & Barbuda respectively.

Torquay pulled off a surprise win in December's reverse meeting. (Image: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Predicted Lineups

Torquay United | Rhys Lovett; Dean Moxey, Nico Lawrence, Ross Marshall, Shaun Donnellan; Asa Hall, Kevin Dawson, Kieron Evans; Aaron Jarvis, Tope Fadahunsi

Dagenham & Redbridge | Josh Strizovic; Elliott Johnson, Harry Phipps, Manny Onariase, Josh Hare; Mo Sagaf, Sam Ling, Matt Robinson, George Saunders; Inih Effiong, Jay Bird

Key Players

Aaron Jarvis Torquay United, Forward

Signed after his post-relegation release by Scunthorpe United, Aaron Jarvis has been a shining light amid predominant darkness for fellow strugglers Torquay United, registering his best ever seasonal return of ten goals despite very irregular service. The vast majority of those have come at Plainmoor, including a stunning hat-trick in a remarkable 6-1 demolition of Aldershot Town, and his form earnt an England C call up for their game against Wales C a few days ago.

Inih Effiong Dagenham & Redbridge, Forward

The physically infallible Effiong will relish the opportunity to enhance his already superb individual campaign against a leaky outfit who have struggled to contain similar players this season. The centre forward has struck three times for Dagenham after signing in February - including a stunning winner at leaders Notts County - taking him to a total tally of 18 only eclipsed by deadly duo Macaulay Langstaff and Paul Mullin.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Plainmoor has sat against an aesthetically scenic seaside backdrop since its construction in 1921, since which Dagenham & Redbridge - in their current guise - have made nine visits. There have been three draws, with two wins apiece.

What time is kick-off?

All National League games on Saturday will be getting underway at the traditional time of 3pm, with none subject to television coverage.

How can I watch?

The removal of the 3pm blackout during the Premier League's international hiatus allows this game to be streamed on the National League's exclusive platform. The next best option is radio coverage via BBC Radio Devon.