Boreham Wood vs Dagenham & Redbridge: National League Preview, Gameweek 41, 2023

While focus centres around the blockbuster billing between the title-jostling duopoly on Monday, BT Sport first broadcasts an interesting clash as Boreham Wood host Dagenham & Redbridge at the beginning of this extended Easter weekend.

Three scoreless defeats in late March damaged the Wood, but an emphatic return to winning ways away to consequentially-relegated Maidstone United last weekend leaves them neatly perched in sixth place albeit without too much breathing space from the chasing pack.

Dagenham's recent form detaches them from that status, with consecutive losses against Gateshead then Dorking Wanderers prompting new manager Ben Strevens to declare that they are now primarily playing for inclusion among his long-term plans, although not considering the nine-point deficit wholly insurmountable.

The Daggers have only won a solitary meeting in the previous twelve, the latest of which brought a 1-1 draw in mid-October as Myles Weston's second-half goal cancelled out an earlier opener by Zak Brunt. Their last trip to Meadow Park saw a 2-0 defeat.

Team News

Boreham Wood

Will Evans and Erico Sousa were '50/50' to make their respective returns last week, according to Luke Garrard, who ultimately erred on the side of caution in order to not rush their recovery.

An extra few days onward, though, and both are likely to be back for a crucial run-in regarding Boreham Wood's quest to maintain the play-off place they currently occupy.

Jamal Fyfield's availability will be important towards it, and they will be hoping he is fit after not appearing for the second half against Maidstone due to a knock.

Dagenham & Redbridge

First-choice goalkeeper Eliot Justham was seen exerting himself in the warm-up prior to the home clash with Dorking Wanderers, so may be ready to reclaim his place following a four-game spell on the sidelines.

Sydney Ibie made his first start for the club for that game however was forced off in the second half in what was feared to be a serious hamstring injury, but transpired to be merely cramp instead so the Dutch winger will be available.

Nik Tavares could make the matchday squad having reached an advanced phase of his recovery from an ACL layoff, while Elliott Johnson's status is unknown amid an ongoing family situation.

Nathan Ashmore has been very significant to Boreham Wood's season.(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Predicted Lineups

Boreham Wood | Nathan Ashmore; Femi Ilesanmi, Chris Bush, David Agbontahoma, Will Evans, Dion Kelly-Evans; George Broadbent, Jack Payne, Zak Brunt; Tyrone Marsh, Dennon Lewis

Dagenham & Redbridge | Josh Strizovic; Sam Ling, Harry Phipps, Manny Onariase, Josh Hare; David Longe-King, Mo Sagaf, Matt Robinson; Myles Weston, Inih Effiong, George Saunders

Key Players

Nathan Ashmore Boreham Wood, Goalkeeper

Experienced Ashmore has been the bedrock beneath the best defence in the division, which has conceded three fewer than both Wrexham and Notts County. Statistically among the very best at this level, beyond just his tally of clean sheets, the ex-Ebbsfleet goalkeeper is enjoying one of the best seasons in a highly accomplished non-league career. He will be vital towards ensuring Wood remain in the top seven come the end of this month.

Inih Effiong Dagenham & Redbridge, Forward

Having delivered one of the season's potentially defining moments on his last appearance infront of the BT Sport cameras, by striking a late winner to end Notts County's unbeaten home record, Inih Effiong will relish the opportunity to showcase his credentials again. Since that day, the imposing frontman has struck three more times to take his overall tally to a hugely impressive twenty, but will have his work cut out adding to that against a particularly robust backline.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The venue for this National League contest is Meadow Park, the dual home of Boreham Wood and Arsenal Women, which was opened in 1963. There have been significant developments throughout the past decade, including a renovated home terrace behind the goal.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 5pm, two hours later than all others taking place across the division.

How can I watch?

BT Sport are televising the match, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm ahead of kick-off half an hour later. For those unable to attend or watch via this method, the best alternative is live commentary through the away team's Mixlr.