Dagenham & Redbridge vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 35, 2023

Two of the National League's managerless outfits go head-to-head this weekend, as Dagenham & Redbridge host a York City outfit only narrowly above the relegation zone.

Dagenham still harbour play-off aspirations, but the last week underlines their prohibitive inconsistency. After sensationally ending league' leaders Notts County's 25-game unbeaten run by inflicting their only home league defeat all season last Saturday, the Daggers then suffered a turgid defeat at Maidenhead United.

York City also followed up a positive win at the weekend with an underwhelming result in midweek, beating Yeovil Town at home before losing at Eastleigh, which signified their fourth away defeat in succession.

However, they can take inspiration from what happened on their last visit to Victoria Road almost a year ago, when Clayton Donaldson scored a last-kick panenka enroute to a penalty shootout triumph to take then-sixth tier York City into the FA Trophy semi-finals.

Team News

Dagenham & Redbridge

Daggers have the rare luxury of a near fully-fit squad ahead of this weekend's clash, with Mauro Vilhete and Nik Tavares categorically unavailable.

Ángelo Balanta was surprisingly dropped to the bench in midweek after scoring two goals from as many starts beforehand, and given their fate without him will likely return to the starting lineup.

George Saunders is another possible change, having also gone through the same tribulations of starting consecutive games for the first time this season then being downgraded to a substitute role against Maidenhead, perhaps through wariness at his fitness levels.

York City

First-choice goalkeeper Ethan Ross will endure his second concussion-induced absence this calendar year, so understudy Ryan Whitley will step up to the mark this weekend.

Defenders Adam Crookes and Sam Sanders have both suffered from shoulder injuries recently, with the former possibly returning to action at Victoria Road. Mark Ellis is also touch-and-go, likewise Manny Duku after being taken to hospital last Saturday.

Nathan Thomas is out long term, while the timeframe on Alex Hurst's unavailability is currently unknown.

York City celebrate their FA Trophy triumph at Dagenham last season. (Image: York City FC)

Predicted Lineups

Dagenham & Redbridge | Elliot Justham; Sam Ling, Harry Phipps, Manny Onariase, Josh Hare, George Saunders; Dean Rance, Mo Sagaf, Matt Robinson; Inih Effiong, Junior Morias

York City | Ryan Whitley; Alex Whittle, Mark Ellis, Maxim Kouogun, Ryan Fallowfield; Mitch Hancox, Dan Pybus, Olly Dyson; Maz Kouhyar, Lenell John-Lewis, Shaq Forde

Key Players

Inih Effiong (Dagenham & Redbridge)

January's National League 'Player of the Month' immediately picked up where he left off at former employers Aldershot Town upon signing for their divisional rivals Dagenham on an undisclosed fee at the beginning of February. His first start brought a brace of long-range thunderbolts to defeat Solihull Moors, but his biggest impact for the club so far came last weekend, when Effiong hammered home a stunning winner to end Notts County's unbeaten home record, taking his overall tally to a hugely impressive seventeen league goals. He will be seeking to add to that, one day after celebrating his 32nd birthday.

Maz Kouhyar (York City)

York City's worst run of the season coincided with the absence of Afghan international Maz Kouhyar, who made his first start since December in midweek. It is testament to his importance within the side that he played every minute of their opening seventeen league games this season, after which they sat in a respectable tenth place, but have now plummeted into lower mid-table without him. The winger has only managed a solitary league goal, coming on opening day against Woking, and his side will need more substance from him in the coming weeks.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The venue is Dagenham's Chigwell Construction Stadium, affectionately known as Victoria Road, which has hosted football for over a century. Many of the club's constituent forms played there before amalgamating to form the present incarnation, who have been in existence for just over thirty years now. In that time, York City have made a handful of visits, most recently winning a memorable FA Trophy quarter final on penalties in March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

This contest gets underway at the traditional Saturday time of 3pm, interwoven within the culture of this country. Only the televised game between Maidenhead United and Wrexham deviates from it on Saturday, instead getting underway at 5.20pm due to being televised.

How can I watch?

Only international residents can access the game via the National League's exclusive streaming platform. For UK-based supporters of either club unable to attend in person, the best option is the radio commentary provided by Dagenham & Redbridge FC on their Mixlr platform. The goals can retrospectively be viewed in BT Sport's highlights show later that night, with clubs free to post a full package on YouTube thereafter.