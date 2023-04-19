Four things we learnt as Birmingham dent Millwall's promotion hopes

This gritty win for John Eustace's Birmingham demonstrated fantastic character, with Lukas Jutkiewicz scoring the game's only goal on 26 minutes. Jutkiewicz, who signed for Birmingham by Gary Rowett in 2016, rounded Lions keeper George Long before slotting the ball into an empty net.

Blues fended off late pressure from the hosts, thanks to heroic defending from Marc Roberts and a series of late stops from substitute goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

This 1-0 defeat leaves Millwall in the top six, but ultimately, fate is out of their hands, as West Brom and Blackburn Rovers have played fewer games, each holding the chance to leapfrog Rowett's side.

Here are four things we learned from The Den last night.

Lions toothless in front of goal

This was the fifth time in six games Millwall have failed to score, a worrying record for any team, especially a team chasing Premier League football. However, this wasn't down to a lack of trying, as the hosts registered 21 shots, with seven of these on target, holding an xG of 2.31. The goals have dried up recently, with leading marksman Tom Bradshaw scoring just once in his last eight Championship games, a damning statistic the players and fans will be aware of.

Final day drama ahead

With Millwall playing fellow playoff chasers Blackburn Rovers on the final day, it seems increasingly likely that only one of these teams will make the top six, decided by a nail-biting finale. Millwall have a favourable run-in, playing two of the bottom three, but Blackburn, who sit two points behind, also have two games in hand. If Millwall's troubles in front of goal continue, destiny could be out of their hands.

Significant milestone reached for Blues

Last night's win saw Birmingham reach 53 points, their joint-highest points tally for six seasons. Blues head coach John Eustace has done a great job with the resources given to him, making shrewd acquisitions in the transfer market whilst also giving youth a chance.

Rowett was the last Birmingham manager to exceed this points tally, so Eustace would've been delighted to hit this milestone against his Millwall side challenging at the top end of the league.

Young players' future

Stars that dazzled for Birmingham last night consisted of a blend of younger players and hardened Championship veterans. Many clubs will surely have their eyes on these younger players, something Birmingham will be aware of.

Loan signings such as Hannibal Mejbri and Reda Khadra could be given a chance at parent clubs Manchester United and Brighton next season, with Birmingham academy prospects Jobe Bellingham and Jordan James reportedly attracting Premier League interest. It seems impossible that all of these players will be at Blues next season, but the club would do well to keep hold of a few, building around a younger squad to record an even higher finish next season.