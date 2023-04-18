Manchester United vs Arsenal: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 18, 2023

A top-of-the-table clash sees Arsenal travel to Manchester on Wednesday evening to take on the current leaders.

The Gunners sit three points behind Manchester United, however, they still have a game in hand, meaning they could leave this game on equal points.

United enter this game off the back of a FA Cup semi-final win against Brighton, sending them into their first-ever women's top-flight final. Their past five league games have only included one loss, which was against close second, Chelsea.

Arsenal also enters this game off a great string of results, currently unbeaten in their past four league games as well as qualifying for the Champions League semi-final and winning the Conti Cup.

The pair's last meeting came in November last year, where United bagged a win with an injury-time winner from Alessia Russo.

This game drew another headline when Beth Mead came off injured after sustaining an ACL injury, and Jonas Eidevall's side is still awaiting her return.

Team News

Manchester United

The Red Devils will be without defender Maria Thorisdottir who sustained a long-term foot injury at the end of last month and will miss the remainder of the season.

Lisa Naalsund will also be absent, due to still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Alessia Russo should be back following an early substitution in the Brighton game to assist with fitness and breaks.

Arsenal

Gunners captain Kim Little will miss the remainder of the season following a hamstring issue from their match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final.

The midfielder signed a new contract for the North London club on Tuesday seeing her remain in the squad she has been in since 2008.

Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead remain sidelined with ACL injuries sustained at the end of last year.

Steph Catley is fit to return to the squad following a foot injury.

Katie McCabe is suspended following too many yellow cards.

Likely Line-ups

Manchester United

Earps; Blundell, Turner, Le Tissier, Batlle, Zelem, Ladd, Galton, Risa, Toone, Russo.

Arsenal

Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Souza, McCabe, Williamson, Walti, Pelova, Maanum, Foord, Blackstenius.

Key Players

Leah Galton - Manchester United

Leah Galton of Manchester United during the Vitality Women's FA Cup semi-final match Manchester United and Brighton on April 15, 2023. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The Manchester United forward is no stranger to finding the back of the net. In 15 appearances so far this season, Galton has scored eight goals.

Leah arrived in Manchester after transferring from Bayern Munich in 2018. She made her debut for the German club in a 2-1 win against SGS Essen, however then decided she would be taking a break from playing professionally.

The forward then joined the Red Devils for their first season in 2018, where she made her debut in a 1-0 league cup victory over Liverpool.

Since joining, she has achieved 29 goals in 79 appearances and will be looking to increase her tally.

Frida Maanum - Arsenal

Frida Maanum of Arsenal during the FA Women's Super League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

The Norwegian midfielder is having a phenomenal season for the Gunners, scoring six goals so far in this campaign.

Nominated 'Young Player of the Year' in the Women's Super League last season, Maanum has fit into the squad comfortably.

She joined from Linkoping in 2021, and scored her first goal for the club in October against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The midfielder will be eager to find the back of the net again on Wednesday night following goals in the past three consecutive matches.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Leigh Sports Village in Greater Manchester.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 19:15, Wednesday 19 April.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live on BBC Three or on iPlayer.