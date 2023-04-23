Four things we learnt from Manchester City's 6-2 win over West Ham

Chloe Kelly of Manchester City celebrates scoring her second goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at The Academy Stadium on April 23, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Manchester City romped to a 6-2 win over West Ham, their biggest WSL victory of the campaign to move second behind their city counterparts, United in a gripping title race.

No International Break Rustiness



With so many of the stars in international action in the recent break, you would not have been forgiven thinking that this game might have had elements of rustiness to it, from Manchester City's point of view there was nothing of the sort around.

It was a goal fest at the Academy Stadium with the Citizens 3-1 up at half time thanks to a double from the Player of the Match Chloe Kelly and one from Laura Coombs, further goals from Bunny Shaw, Steph Houghton on her 35th birthday and Mary Fowler allowed Gareth Taylor to breathe easy ahead of the Reading clash next weekend. West Ham got on the scoresheet through Emma Snerle and an own goal from Ellie Roebuck's stand-in Khiara Keating saw a stunning eight goals in this Sunday evening WSL clash.

This was the host's biggest margin of victory in the WSL this season and whilst the Sky Blues know they need to win their last three games to stand any chance of winning the WSL, this will certainly give them the boost they needed.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Chloe is City's Catalyst

This was the first game for Lionesses Finalissima hero Chloe Kelly, who not only played the last fifteen and scored the winning penalty at Wembley two weeks ago, but also completed the full 90 in the Lionesses' loss to Australia.

Her mental strength has been praised by stepping up and slotting away the winning penalty against Brazil so cooly, to produce a Player of the Match Performance in her first game back after the international break only underlines her quality.

Her goals, a quickfire double in the 6th and 7th minutes of the game showed her brilliant instinct to latch onto a mistake from West Ham goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and her second and instinctive finish sending the ball back across Arnold and into the bottom left corner before the visitor's stopper could set herself.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Kelly said "I'm hungry to learn more and keep fighting for the team," further showing her desire to improve on an already stellar season for the Citizens.

Hammers on the slide

They looked good on the counter and certainly gave City a game, but the black and white of it is, West Ham are still winless in 2023 and have only picked up two points since the turn of the year, the lowest in the league.

You certainly wouldn't consider West Ham to be in the relegation fight, but their drastic drop-off in form certainly has to be noted. With their top scorer only sitting on 5 goals this season, that clearly has to be an issue highlighted for the East London club going forward.

The Irons face relegation-threatened Brighton next weekend, knowing that a win for the visitors is of paramount importance to them, but would also see the Seagulls move within two points of their East London counterparts.

Title race takes yet another twist

This WSL title race is the best in recent memory, six points separate leaders United from fourth-placed Arsenal. City gave their goal difference a much-needed boost today, however, it still sits at the lowest (+23, yes that's the lowest) of the big four at the top of the WSL.

The upcoming fixtures certainly call for the popcorn to come out between now and the end of the season. The mouthwatering Manchester Derby on May 21st, which happens to fall the same day as Chelsea v Arsenal at Kingsmeadow represents a massive, potentially critical second to last game week of the current season.

As eluded to earlier, City just needs to keep winning and hope other elements go their way - but one thing is for sure, the next four to six matches are really going to be brilliant watches.