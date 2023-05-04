Four things we learnt from Liverpool’s narrow victory over Fulham

72 hours on from Sunday’s chaos at Anfield against Tottenham Hotspur, Wednesday's meeting with Fulham won’t live long in the memory.

Mohamed Salah’s 29th goal of the season kept Liverpool’s top four hopes alive as they sit four points behind Manchester United, despite Erik Ten Hag’s side having two games in hand.

The Reds are doing all they can to achieve Champions League status for next season, but results from teams around them have to go in their favour.

Alisson's heroics inspire Liverpool win once more

It's become a regular theme in Liverpool's season that when Liverpool win marginally, Alisson has usually played a key factor in keeping the opposition at bay.

Wednesday night was no difference with the Brazilian having to produce a couple of top-quality saves to earn a well-deserved clean sheet and Liverpool's fifth win on the bounce.

The pick of the bunch was in the closing stages of the game. Alisson was on hand to deny Carlos Vinicius from close range with a strong right hand to deny Fulham heading back to the capital with a point.

Alisson denies a close range effort from Carlos Vinicius (Image by James Gill/Getty Images)

Trent relishing his new role

A shift into a more inverted role in recent weeks has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold return to his very best, and it comes as no surprise that his return to his best form has seen Liverpool enjoy five wins in a row.

A more central role for the 24-year-old has seen him and Liverpool as a whole assert their dominance on games, suffocating opposition, something we have become so familiar with seeing during Jurgen Klopp's tenure. The Reds' driving force once more against Fulham.

For the second time in his illustrious career, Alexander-Arnold achieved five consecutive Premier League games with an assist against Tottenham last Sunday, and despite not making that six against Fulham, the England international was inches from getting a goal he undoubtedly deserves.

The opening moments of the game saw Liverpool's number 66 try his luck from range, seeing his effort whistle marginally wide of Bernd Leno's post.

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action versus Fulham (Photo: James Gill/Getty Images)

29 goals and counting for Mo

In a dismal season for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah is still putting up numbers most footballers would be proud of.

Salah has become Liverpool's all-time Premier League top goalscorer while climbing to sixth on Liverpool's all-time goal scoring list (185).

The Egyptian's penalty against Fulham was his 29th goal of the season, requiring one more to reach thirty goals for the third campaign in a row, and you would be silly to bet against that happening.

After failing to hit the target from the spot against Bournemouth and Arsenal, the winger has found his touch from twelve yards once again with successful penalties in his last two matches.

An ever-present threat for opposition defences regardless of Liverpool's form.

Mo Salah celebrating his goal versus Fulham (Photo: James Gill/Getty Images)

A fascinating run-in awaits

With Liverpool securing maximum points in their last five Premier League outings, the top four is far from confirmed, with the potential of it being decided during the final game week of the 2022/23 campaign.

Liverpool sit four points behind fourth place Manchester United and six behind Newcastle United in third place. Despite having games in hand on Jurgen Klopp's side, both Manchester United and Newcastle will have to overcome tough tests to cement their Champions League status.

Liverpool will be hoping teams around them in the table drop points, as their quest to Champions League football continues.

Liverpool's remaining fixtures: Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A)

Manchester United's remaining fixtures: Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H)

Newcastle United's remaining fixtures: Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Brighton (H), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)