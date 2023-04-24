Trent Alexander-Arnold leading Liverpool's late European charge

Liverpool have had multiple false dawns this season.



A 9-0 drubbing of newly-promoted Bournemouth gave the Reds hope and looked like they were finally kicking on this season, but those hopes faded quickly.



A 1-0 victory against Champions Manchester City and a 7-0 win against fierce rivals Manchester United are two other points in the season where we thought we were finally seeing the Liverpool of seasons gone by, but they proved to be freak results in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield faithful.

It then comes as a great surprise that the result that finally woke Liverpool up was actually a draw against league leaders Arsenal at Anfield.

The Gunners took an early 2-0 lead on Merseyside, and it looked like they were heading towards a first win at Anfield since 2012, when Santi Cazorla stole the show.

However, it took half an hour for the crowd and Liverpool players to wake up. An altercation between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka seemed to spark life into the Reds.

It was only moments later that Mohamed Salah pulled one back for his side, and from then on, Liverpool were on top.

A major talking point from the first 45 was Alexander-Arnold's new role. The right-back had taken up a more central role, joining the midfield. Given his talent on the ball, it was no surprise to see just how comfortable he was in the middle of the park with the ball at his feet.

His second-half performance was even better; he and his side dominated the leaders for the full 45 minutes and were left wondering how they failed to win the game after being 2-0 down.

Salah missed a penalty, but a late Roberto Firmino goal salvaged a hard-earned point. It was Alexander-Arnold's assist that the fans were talking about after the game. A nutmeg on Oleksander Zinchenko followed by an excellent cross for Firmino was the icing on the cake for the England right back.

He has come under heavy scrutiny by the media up and down the country for his displays this season, but the critics were quickly silenced after the draw with Arsenal. He continued to shine in his new role as Liverpool travelled to Elland Road to take on a Leeds side that is fighting for their Premier League lives.

Alexander-Arnold assisted Cody Gakpo, who tapped home to open the scoring. The right back wasn't done there, however; he set up Liverpool's sixth as Darwin Nunez, who came off the bench, controlled and finished to seal a huge away win for Liverpool. This result was especially impressive when you consider Liverpool's away form this season.



Alexander-Arnold was once again the talking point; he was the key player for his team. His two assists and all-around brilliance were too much for the home side on this occasion and gave Liverpool three vital points in their late European push.

On Saturday, it was a Nottingham Forest side that was full of fight and resilience. Alexander-Arnold was the main creator at Anfield, especially for set pieces. The Reds threatened to take the lead in the first half but failed to do so. Liverpool needed a winner from Salah, which was set up by Alexander-Arnold, who bagged his fourth assist in three games. His best run of the campaign so far

The England international has been brilliant for Liverpool for a number of years, but after a season full of struggles, it was time for a change, and this new role has given him a new lease of life. He was given a challenge by his manager, Klopp, and he has taken it on with flying colours.

It shouldn't come as a surprise; the right-back actually spent his youth days as a midfielder, and he seems to be at home playing in the middle of the park. It has been an underwhelming season for him after he continued to hit new heights in years gone by, but this seems to be the next step in his evolution, which has given Liverpool fans hope for next season.

The Reds are looking to make a dart towards the top four, and they'll be looking for some inspiration, which Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided.



Now we await to see whether or not he can continue to reinvent himself in a new role. If the Reds are playing in the Champions League next season, it will be the right-back for whom they have to thank.