Chelsea vs Manchester United: Vitality Women's FA Cup Preview, The Final, 2023

Lauren James of Chelsea and Hayley Ladd of Manchester Unied during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Kingsmeadow on March 12. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Two giants of the Women's Super League will go head-to-head in-front of a packed out Wembley Stadium, with the winner's name being carved into the prestigious piece of silverware that represents the history of the beautiful game.

The venue has completely sold out, with this being the first time ever in the competition's history; a fitting testament to the occasion.

Chelsea come into the tie in scintillating form, having scored 13 goals in their last two fixtures, conceding zero in the process.

Emma Hayes' side thrashed Everton 7-0 at Kingsmeadow on the weekend, and dismantled relegation-threatened Leicester City 6-0 on Wednesday at their fortress.

The result takes the Blues to second in the league, a point behind Sunday's opponents, with a game in hand over the Red Devils.

Manchester United will be relishing the challenge on Sunday, having won their previous seven games in all competitions.

Marc Skinner's side are holding on to pole position in the league still, and a miraculous win over Aston Villa at the end of April proved they have the mentality and squad to go all the way.

United came from behind to snatch all three points after heading into the interval 2-1 down. A 93rd minute winner from Millie Turner secured the points for the Reds, and kept their winning streak intact.

It is the Red Devils first time in the final of the competition, whilst the Blues aspire to retain the trophy they won last year, beating Manchester City.

Road To The Final:

Chelsea reached their seventh FA Cup Final with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at Bescot Stadium. The winning goal came courtesy of Sam Kerr, who headed home in the 59th minute.

Manchester United left it late to book their spot in the final, beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 at Leigh Sports Village after Rachel Williams slotted home the winner with 60 seconds remaining.

Both finalists progressed through the quarter-finals with 3-1 wins away from home, as the Londoners defeated Reading whilst the Manchester outfit saw off Lewes.

Both sides' defences took the plaudits in the fifth round of the competition, as Chelsea kept a clean sheet against title rivals Arsenal in a 2-0 win, whilst United put five past Durham with no reply.

Team News

Chelsea:

Sam Kerr looks set to start after being described as "fine" despite sustaining an injury in the 7-0 victory over Everton.

Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan will most likely miss out as they have been absent long-term.

Manchester United:

Captain, Katie Zelem is set to make her return to the starting eleven after she missed her side's last game due to suspension.

Maria Thorisdottir has been ruled out of the tie and for the rest of the season due to injury.

Lisa Naalsund is a doubt but could make the travelling squad after returning to the matchday squad on Sunday.

Expected Line-Ups:

Chelsea: (4-2-3-1) Berger, Perisset, Carter, Eriksson, Charles, Leupolz, Cuthbert, James, Cankovic, Reiten, Kerr.

Manchester United: (4-2-3-1) Earps, Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell, Ladd, Zelem, Parris, Toone, Galton, Russo.

Key Players:

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Named the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year on Friday, Sam Kerr continues to write her name in the history books of English football.

The Australian netted the winner in the semi-final against Aston Villa and has been prolific throughout the campaign. She also scored the second against Arsenal as Emma Hayes' side knocked out The Gunners in the fifth round.

Kerr loves playing at Wembley, and almost always performs on the big stage in finals. A handful for any defence, United must look to supress the threat of the Aussie, who is deadly when provided with a sight of goal.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Liverpool (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Getty Images)

Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

The skipper has served her suspension for accumulating five cautions and is now back in contention for the final.

The midfielder leads by example, and can transition defence into attack in a matter of seconds. A lifelong Manchester United fan, Zelem will live her dream on Sunday when she leads her side out under the Wembley arch.

The 27-year-old stated "Manchester United lives firmly in my heart. Captaining Manchester United and making my debut, then this moment, will certainly be up there in my highlights."

She joined the Reds aged eight, and donned the strip for nine years, after which she was forced to move due to the disbandment of the senior women's side in 2005.

Spells at Liverpool and then Juventus led the England international back to her roots, where she made her return in the Championship as the club were reformed.

Lifting the Vitality Women's FA Cup would mean the world to the midfield general.

Katie Zelem of Manchester United in action during the FA Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Wembley Stadium. It is the national stadium and home to the Lionesses.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off on Sunday 14th May, at 14:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The final will be shown live on television in the United Kingdom on BBC One and online on BBC iPlayer. The Vitality Women's FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages will be posting live updates of the game too.

Fans outside of the UK can watch the game via the FA Player's live stream.