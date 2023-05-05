Liverpool vs Manchester City: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 20, 2023

Yui Hasegawa of Manchester City and Missy Bo Kearns of Liverpool FC in action during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at The Academy Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

In a bid to bring themselves closer to the Women's Super League title, Manchester City travels west of the country to Liverpool with three points on their mind.

Gareth Taylor's side comes into this fixture sitting in second place in the standings, having beaten relegation-threatened Reading last weekend. On 44 points and just three behind city neighbours, Manchester United, the Citizens will not want to leave Merseyside without a win.

However, Matt Beard's squad pose a difficult challenge. Liverpool's most recent match saw them take on current WSL champions, Chelsea, at Kingsmeadow. Emma Koivisto shockingly opened the scoring against Emma Hayes' side, but the Reds just could not hold on to the lead, leaving London with a 2-1 defeat - but full of confidence.

Lauren Hemp of Manchester City in possession of the ball during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Academy Stadium, Manchester on Sunday 30th October 2022. (Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Team News

Liverpool

In the Reds game against Chelsea, midfielder Ceri Holland had to leave the field of play early due to an issue with her neck. Beard said Holland will be assessed on Friday, to see whether she will be available or not.

Leanne Kiernan may make a long-awaited appearance against City, after sustaining an ankle injury against Chelsea - having last featured for Liverpool in September 2022.

Megan Campbell and Yana Daniels are likely to remain out.

Manchester City

Gareth Taylor reported only two injuries for the visitors - Australia international duo, Alanna Kennedy and Mary Fowler.

Kennedy has proven unlucky with injuries this year, but Taylor said the Matilda is "getting a little bit closer" to full match fitness, and is likely to be available for City's final two games.

Fowler took a heavy fall in City's last game against Reading and is unlikely to make the matchday squad for Taylor's squad.

Likely Line-Ups

Liverpool

Kirby; Koivisto, Bonner, Roberts, Matthews, Hinds; Lundgaard, Taylor, Kearns; van de Sanden, Dowie.

Manchester City

Roebuck; Casparij, Houghton, Greenwood, Morgan; Hasegawa, Angeldahl; Kelly, Coombs, Hemp; Shaw.

Key Players

Liverpool - Missy Bo Kearns

Missy Bo Kearns of Liverpool Women during the FA Women's Super League match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion at Prenton Park on April 23, 2023 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool-born Missy Bo Kearns, although not a clinical goalscorer, could cause the City defence a handful of issues.

Kearns tends to pick the ball up in wide positions and looks to use her technical ability to drive her team forward.

Her statistics have not been world-beating this season, but her work rate is exceptional, and she is crucial for Liverpool on set pieces.

She challenged Chelsea's backline more than they expected and could very easily get the better of City if she is in form.

Manchester City - Chloe Kelly

Chloe Kelly #9 of Manchester city takes the corner kick during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Reading at the Academy Stadium, Manchester on Sunday 30th April 2023. (Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Chloe Kelly is quite comfortably the most creative player in the Women's Super League at the moment.

In her last game, she picked up an assist and a goal, walking away from the Academy Stadium with the Player of the Match award.

Furthermore, her fantastic form has seen her pick up a nomination for the league's Player of the Month award, after helping her side climb up to second in the table.

When Kelly is on the pitch, she is a defensive nightmare. Liverpool's defenders will have a tough 90 minutes with Kelly, Bunny Shaw and Lauren Hemp to contend with - no question.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Women's Super League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City is being played at the home of Liverpool Women and Tranmere Rovers, Prenton Park.

What time is kick-off?

The match takes place on Sunday 7th May, with the action set to get underway from 14:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be broadcast live and for free on the FA Player.