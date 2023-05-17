Eddie Howe believes his players can 'handle the occasion' heading into the final run in

Eddie Howe addressed the media this morning ahead of their game against Brighton that many are calling their 'second cup final' of the season.

His side still remain in third but are being chased down by Liverpool and the Seagulls, with Roberto De Zerbi's men still in with an outside chance of playing Champions League football next season.

Brighton's last game saw them hand Arsenal only their second defeat at the Emirates during this campaign, all but ending their title chances.

Howe admits he has been impressed with them this season and recognised that it will be one of their toughest matches.

He said: "I have got a lot of respect for Brighton and what they have done this season. Also, how they play, watching them against Arsenal in their last match I was hugely impressed.

Brighton players celebrating their second goal against Arsenal - (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"I think it's going to be a really tough assignment for us but one at home we are not fearful of, hopefully we are going to take a big step forward.

"We will get a totally united crowd and an incredible atmosphere under the lights. We will get an incredible feeling when we enter the pitch and we need to make sure the crowd are engaged the whole game, but I back the players to do it. They have all season."

Top Four in touching distance

Newcastle's last taste of European football came back in the 2012/13 season when they reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League under Alan Pardew.

Since then, they have always lingered towards the bottom of the table, even going down to the Championship in 2016, only to return to the top flight the following season.

With only three games left to go, Champions League football is in touching distance for the Magpies, but Howe insists that he's only taking one game at a time.

"We aren't looking too far ahead. It is small steps. We can't look at other teams' fixtures or external factors, we have to look very much internally and we have to bring our A-game.

"This is going to be a really tactical game. It will be an intriguing one and hopefully we can show our best. The players are very calm, I haven’t seen anyone over-emotional or over-reactive so I'm sure we can handle the occasion mentally.

“We’re after nine points. That’s how you have to be. At the start of the season, you’d have snapped somebody’s arm off for this opportunity. It’s in our hands and we are looking forward to the challenge.

"I'm aware of the importance of every game. There's huge competition for the top four and deep down I always thought there would be. We're prepared as staff and the players are prepared also. This is going to be the hardest bit and we need everyone to pull together to try and achieve it."

Team News and Futures

Eddie Howe confirmed this morning that Sean Longstaff is still out with an ankle injury and he will be unavailable for this clash. He joins Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie on the sideline, with everyone else fit and available.

Despite the injuries, one man who hasn't been able to get a game this season is Jamal Lewis, with the young left-back only making one appearance in the league.

Jamal Lewis in training - (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

This has left people suggesting that he could depart St. James' Park in the summer, with his manager admitting he's not sure what the future holds.

"The future is a little bit unclear for him. He's a valued part of our squad. I'm aware I haven't been able to give him the football he's wanted this season but his game has developed behind the scenes.

"The work he has put in with the coaches has been brilliant to see. But as I sit here now, I don't know what the future holds."