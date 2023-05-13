Manchester United 2-0 Wolves: Martial and Garnacho seal crucial victory at Old Trafford

The highly anticipated match between Manchester United and Wolves took place at Old Trafford, with both teams looking to secure a crucial victory. The game got off to a frenetic start, with both sides showcasing their attacking prowess and creating several chances early on.

Although Wolves were able to hold their own in the first half, Man United looked dangerous throughout, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes causing problems for the opposition defense. It was Anthony Martial who eventually broke the deadlock before half time, finishing off a well-worked counter-attack to give his team the lead.

The second half was equally intense, with both teams creating several opportunities to score. However, it was Man United who eventually doubled their lead during the six minutes of injury time, with substitute Alejandro Garnacho scoring a well-taken finish to seal their victory.

Despite Wolves' best efforts to find an equalizer, Man United's defense stood firm, and the home team was able to hold on to their lead. The result was met with cheers from the home crowd, as Man United secured a crucial victory in their quest for Champions League football/

Story of the Match:

United made three alterations to their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United last week, with Raphael Varane replacing Tyrell Malacia and allowing Luke Shaw to go to his more comfortable left back, after playing in the middle of defence for a number of games. Following a poor spell of form, Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst made way for Anthony Martial and Sancho in the final third.

Wolverhampton Wanderers made just one change from their win at home against Aston Villa, with ex-Southend United goalkeeper Daniel Bentley making his Premier League debut and replacing Jose Sa between the sticks.

Both sides launched numerous attacks throughout the first 10 minutes of play, and the contest was evenly balanced. Craig Dawson's oversight allowed Man United to launch a quick counterattack that led to the first meaningful opportunity for them. Although Antony was able to fire a shot, the Brazilian's attempt was unsuccessful.

As the game progressed, it became evident that United would be the more dominant team, with Wolves looking to strike on the counter-attack.

Fernandes took a free kick from the left side of the goal, but Bentley made a great save to deny Man United the opening goal. Shortly after, Christian Eriksen attempted a follow-up shot, though it missed the target and went wide of the post.

Some good link up play between Shaw and Sancho gave the home side a great chance to open the scoring, as a dangerous ball was played into the middle of the park. The floating ball met the head of Antony, whose header sailed over the bar. Antony was proving to be causing trouble for Wolves, but his failure to convert meant the game stayed level.

Despite failing to score himself, Antony was instrumental in setting up Man United's first goal. He received a ball behind Max Kilman and skillfully played it past the goalkeeper, setting up Martial for an easy tap-in into the open net and giving the hosts the lead at the half hour mark.

Getty: Matthew Peters

As the second half began, it became clear that United were pursuing a second goal and attempting to force the Wolves defenders to make errors with their high press. Wolves looked to be continuing with their high tempo counter-attack approach.

Fernandes showcased his skills with some impressive footwork on the left-hand side, creating a promising chance for a shot at goal. However, Bentley was able to make a crucial save to deny Fernandes' low strike.

Wolves claimed a penalty for a foul on Daniel Podence after a ball was scooped over the top to the winger and he was brought down, but the claim was waved away by referee John Brooks.

United launched an impressive attacking move, with Sancho showing off his skills on the left. Despite fooling Dawson with some great footwork, Sancho's shot was denied by Bentley's quick reflexes, as he dived to tip the ball behind for a corner. The play highlighted the intensity of the game and the abilities of the players involved.

The Red Devils had a chance to score during the final ten minutes of the game when they were awarded a corner on the left side. Fernandes stepped up to take the kick, and his delivery was superbly placed, meeting the head of Weghorst perfectly. However, the Dutchman was unable to convert the chance, as his header sailed over the bar, much to the disappointment of the home crowd.

During the six minutes of injury time, Erik ten Hag's side sealed their victory by scoring a second goal. Fernandes played a fantastic ball that found substitute Alejandro Garnacho, who calmly slotted the ball past Bentley into the net. The goal highlighted United's attacking prowess and their ability to create chances even in the dying moments of the game.

The game finished 2-0 to United, and they'll be looking to build on this result in order to continue their pursuit for Champions League football under Ten Hag.

Player of the Match:

Antony's performances have been getting better and better as he settles more into the Premier League, and he showcased bis ability today with an assist to open the scoring, as well as forcing Wolves goalkeeper Bentley to make some crucial stops.