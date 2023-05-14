Everton 0-3 Man City: Gundogan stars as Man City make light work of Everton

If this does prove to be Ilkay Gundogan’s final few weeks in a Manchester City shirt, then the midfielder is certainly making the most of it. The chance of lifting a Treble seemingly driving the club captain to even new heights.

After scoring a brace against Leeds United last weekend, the German international surpassed such influence here away at Everton.

Pep Guardiola possesses a squad of all-stars but, by the manager’s own admission, Gundogan is unique among his team-mates. The captain’s impact can at times go unnoticed but it was difficult not to appreciate his technique and leadership as he drove City to an 11th consecutive Premier League win.

The going had been tough for much of the first half, with Everton remaining dogged and sitting deep, but City can conjure moments of quality in an instant and Gundogan is capable of delivering them.

His exquisite flicked finish with his back to goal opened the scoring and then he set up Erling Haaland, who headed in City’s second just moments later. At the spiritual home of Dixie Dean, it was only natural for the marksman who targets his scoring record to register his 52nd goal of the campaign.

Gundogan scored the third with a perfectly-placed free-kick and City were long on their way to increasing their buffer at the top of the table to four points with Arsenal set to face Brighton & Hove Albion later in the day but Guardiola’s team still possessing a game in hand.

Everton secured precious points with the emphatic but equally surprising 5-1 win away at Brighton on Monday. Deep down, Sean Dyche will have known that snatching anything from City, a team playing the best football in Europe currently, was a tall order.

Greater importance will be but on their final two games, away to Wolverhampton Wanderers and home to Bournemouth. For now they remain a point above the dreaded dotted line.

Story of the game

Last Monday’s galvanising victory made for a positive atmosphere around Goodison Park despite Everton still needing to “complete the job”, as Dyche put it, and the impending task of facing the formidable league leaders.

Loathed to change too much, Mason Holgate coming in for Vitalii Mykolenko, absent with a thigh strain, was the only change for the home team.

City — with the second leg of City’s Champions League semi-final to come on Tuesday and the Eurovision song contest preventing them an extra day’s recovery, much to Guardiola’s ire — made four changes from the midweek draw away to Real Madrid. Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte all coming in to replace Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

Both teams laid out their stalls at the outset: City keeping possession and hoping sharp passes and incisive movement would help them beyond the Everton rearguard, while Dyche’s team saw little of the ball but pressed their opponents and attempted to make inroads on the counter-attack.

There were good-value duels all over the pitch. Foden and Nathan Patterson, Mahrez and Holgate, and Yerry Mina and Haaland — although the Everton centre-back did turn his attention to Laporte at one point and appeared to pinch his City counterpart in the chest.

Any pain proved short-lived, however. City had to bide their time with Everton defending well — epitomised by Dwight McNeil and Idrissa Gueye stopping Alvarez in his tracks when sent forward by a fine Foden pass — and also causing one or two problems down the other end. Holgate could not keep down James Tarkowski’s knock-down from a corner when free at the back post.

Against City, such half-chances take on greater importance — and the visitors provided a two-goal sucker-punch during a two-minute spell towards the end of the first half.

The first, on 37 minutes, was sublime. Mahrez cut back onto his left foot just outside the Everton area and dinked a perfect delivery towards Gundogan. With his back to goal, the City midfielder controlled the dropping ball with his thigh, turned slightly and then flicked a shot with the outside of his left boot past Jordan Pickford without even looking.

Little over 60 seconds later, Guardiola’s team scored another. This time it derived from a ball thumped down the left channel, Foden’s darting run took Patterson out of the game and Gundogan was able to gather. He lifted the ball into the area from close to the byline and Haaland was there, between two Everton defenders, to head home.

Getty: Lindsey Parnaby

City’s patience had paid off. For Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin went off at half-time, replaced by Neal Maupay. The England centre-forward had cut an isolated figure for much of the first half but Everton supporters will hope that the change was tactical rather than injury-related for a player who struggles to stay fit.

Any dreamy thoughts from the Gladys Street of a possible second-half comeback were quickly dashed as City scored a third and took the game well and truly beyond Everton. The second half was six minutes old when James Garner upended Foden just outside the penalty area. Gundogan, brimming with confidence, placed the free-kick into the top corner with his instep.

Any semblance of a contest ended with that strike and although Ederson had to react to touch Tarkowski’s header onto the crossbar from one inswinging corner, Everton went as meagrely as they came.

Both managers made changes with an eye on important games to come. Gundogan exited, taking the salute from the travelling City fans. They know he’s a driving force behind City’s Treble quest.

Player of the game: Ilkay Gündogan

Scored a brace and set up Haaland for City’s second — and all involved tremendous skill from the gracious midfielder.

His touch, technique and sheer ambition to flick in a shot without looking at the Everton goal spoke of a player combining both high confidence and ability. The chipped cross for Haaland was weighted perfectly. And the free-kick was placed to perfection.

The captain was on song at Goodison and demonstrated, once again, that should he choose to leave the club at the end of the season, then City will be a poorer team without him.