West Ham vs Brentford: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 18, 2022

The Premier League fixtures for 2022 draw to a close this week as West Ham United host Brentford on Friday.

The Bees make the trip to East London following a strong performance against Tottenham Hotspur. However, they will feel disappointed to have earned just a point having gone 2-0 up in the opening stages of the second half.

Brentford have proven to be gruelling opponents for the bigger clubs in the league, but have struggled against those in and around them in the table, winning once, a 5-2 triumph over Leeds United in September, and drawing five of seven matches against opposition currently below them in the table.

It is an inconsistency the Hammers will want to capitalise on to win their first Premier League match since mid-October, a losing run of four matches that was extended by a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

West Ham have themselves struggled for consistency this campaign and sit in the uncomfortable spot of 16th with a mere 14 points.

David Moyes will be optimistic of a change in fortune before the turn of the year, but his side have won one of their six encounters with London opposition, a 3-1 win at home to Fulham.

Brentford fans have fond memories of their trip to the London Stadium last season, thanks to Yoane Wissa's 94th-minute winner that set them on their way to eventually do the double over this weekend's opponents.

Team News

West Ham

Moyes will again be without centre-back Kurt Zouma, with the Frenchman not expected back until the new year, as he recovers from a knee injury.

Gianluca Scamacca missed West Ham's defeat to Arsenal due to an ankle problem sustained in preparation for the Premier League's resumption, however Moyes has said that he 'has a good chance for Friday'.

Maxwel Cornet also missed the Boxing Day defeat with a calf issue and is not expected to be involved, while Nayef Aguerd, who had a fever during the World Cup and returned underweight, is in contention for a place in the squad.

Brentford

Pontus Jansson returned to Brentford's matchday squad earlier in the week and could be involved in some capacity.

Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey were not involved as they gradually regain match fitness behind-the-scenes, so it remains to be seen if they will return to the squad.

Frank Onyeka also missed out on the draw against Spurs due to a hamstring problem and Thomas Frank has described whether he will be involved or not as 'borderline'.

Thomas Strakosha remains sidelined with an ankle problem, while Shandon Baptiste is out for the next three matches due to an undisclosed issue.

Likely Lineups

West Ham

Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Kehrer, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Scamacca.

Brentford

Raya; Zanka, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

Key players

West Ham: Declan Rice

West Ham are a side not known for their goalscoring exploits this season, having found the back of the net a mere 13 times in 16 Premier League matches.

This indicates that their threat will come from another area of the pitch, and Declan Rice will be a defining factor if the Hammers are to secure all three points.

The 39-time England international boasts experience beyond his 23 years and is a driving force in Moyes' side. He plays a vital role in regaining the ball and once in possession of it, he has the ability to glide effortlessly past opponents into dangerous areas.

He may only have the one goal to his name this campaign but if he is able to break through Brentford's well-structured midfield then he will be a huge threat and have the chance to get his name on the scoresheet.

The Bees' heavy defeats against Newcastle United and Aston Villa earlier in the season have a common theme: no Norgaard.

The 28-year-old made his first league start since August against Tottenham and exemplified his importance to the team with a brilliant defensive performance.

He read the game exceptionally well, being in the right place at the right time to snuff out a number of Tottenham attacks, before going on to set up Ivan Toney to put his side 2-0 up.

Friday's fixture could prove to be a fascinating midfield battle between the sides, with Rice and Norgaard at the forefront of it.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

London Stadium, West Ham United.

What time is kick-off?

The kick off is at 19:45 (GMT) on Friday, 30 December.

How can I watch it?

This fixture is not being broadcasted in the United Kingdom.