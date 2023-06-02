Ten Hag sees FA Cup Final as 'great opportunity' to ensure a 'great season'

Tomorrow afternoon, Manchester United will face their city rivals Manchester City in one of the most season and era-defining moments in English football. As recently as 2009, Sir Alex Ferguson coined the term ‘noisy neighbours’ to describe the blue side of Manchester.

However, since the renowned manager’s comments were made there has been a noticeable power shift within English football, while United have still won an impressive seven major trophies since 2009, it has been City who have risen up to become the dominant force in English football. The Citizens have added seven Premier League trophies alone to their cabinet as well as two FA Cups and six League cups.

Saturday’s clash, therefore, recognises something rather different, it is Manchester City who now enter the game as favourites to lift England’s most prestigious domestic trophy in addition to a potential European trophy, while for United, winning this season’s FA Cup would represent significant progress from the position in which they have found themselves in this season.

Erik Ten Hag was keen to underline the ‘great opportunity’ represented by Saturday’s final as well as the progress his side have made over the last 12 months under his leadership.

Team News

For Ten Hag’s side, Marcel Sabitzer, Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek all remain out after suffering injuries at various points in the season. In addition, Manchester United’s frontline suffers a blow with both Antony and Anthony Martial out injured.

The Dutchman said: ”Unlikely. Antony still [has] a chance but a really small chance. He didn’t make progress, so he still has a chance but unlikely he is available.”

However, asked about Martial, United’s manager was keen to put on a positive spin, focusing on the players he still has at his disposal, which includes the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho.

He said: ”These questions, so many times from the media about absence of players in the last couple of months and every time I say the same answer: it is about the players who are available and many times we were successful. So we have a good squad and from the good squad we make a good team."

On the progress of his side over the season

For United, this season represents their tenth without a Premier League title as well as their 15th without a Champions League. However, the side ended their five-season trophy drought when they won the League Cup in February, beating Newcastle 2-0 in the final. In addition, they will have the opportunity to win both domestic trophies this year, something they have never done.

Ten Hag spoke of their progress, he said: “We look to ourselves and you have to see where you are as a club and from there on, you have to make progress and I think we did over the last season, we made very good progress, we are in a good direction and now we have the opportunity in the summer to make new targets, new goals in the short-term. But the longer term will stay the same. As I said last year, we want to restore Man United but we have a way to go.”

Harry Maguire lifts the League Cup in February. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Ten Hag, who has only been in the job for less than 12 months, was also keen to highlight the opportunity that tomorrow represents, with the ability to enlarge their own trophy cabinet as well as stopping treble chasers City.

"I think it is very good when you see where we came from and then you see the progress and the development of the team. And in a tough league like the Premier League, you are third and winning the League Cup and in the final of the FA Cup, you can be happy with the season…We have a great opportunity to make it a very good season."

On cup finals

Ten Hag also spoke of his experience in cup finals. The former Dutch player played his whole career in the Netherlands, winning the Dutch Cup in 2001. Up until this season as a manager, all of his success in senior football came in the Netherlands, where he won two Dutch Cups and 3 titles.

His first steps in football outside of the Netherlands can be considered to be a large success, with the 43-year-old winning the League Cup in his first few months and now having the opportunity to double his foreign trophy haul.

Ten Hag described cup finals as ‘fantastic experiences’ with tomorrow’s game representing the 17th FA Cup final at the new Wembley.

"I have played many cup finals in the Netherlands as a player and as a coach and they were always fantastic experiences. In the Netherlands, we have De Kuip and it's a special place to be. But Wembley is probably the best stadium in the world and to be there in a cup final is really exciting."