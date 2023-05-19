Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year: Meet the candidates

Manchester United have officially begun the voting process for the 2022/23 Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, following a fantastic first season under Erik Ten Hag.

Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney are just some of the many Man United legends who have received this award over the years, so let us take a look at its legacy and four likely winners of this season's award.

History and Honour

By reading the names mentioned earlier in the article, it should help you understand the prestige of this award, and how much of an honour it is to receive it.

Since 1972 the Red Devils have held an annual award that is voted by the fans for their player of the season. However, the award was originally called the Manchester United Supporters' Club Player of the Year. This was until 1986, when it was renamed as the Sharp Manchester United Player of the Year.

This new name stood for two seasons until it was once again renamed in 1988, and the name has not changed since.

The award was obviously named after the legendary Sir Matt Busby, who managed the club from 1945 until 1969. His legacy at this football club will forever be remembered, despite suffering the lowest of lows possible as a manager.

In Busby's penultimate season at Old Trafford, he lead Man United to European Cup glory, as they became the first English side to win the competition. By naming the award after Busby, we will never forget how important he was to this club's history.

Football, 1968, Manchester United's manager Sir Matt Busby pictured in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid before his team+s European Cup semi-final, scond leg match, United drew 3-3 and made it to their first European Cup Final (Photo by Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images)

The inaugural winner of the award was Willie Morgan, who won it for the first 2 seasons of its existence in 1972 and 1973.

There are two players who share the honour of winning this award the most amount of times. That being Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea who have won it 4 times each.

Ronaldo won his most recent one last season as he is the current holder of the award.

Top Contenders for this Season's Award

Lisandro Martinez- The Butcher

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Manchester United player Lisandro Martinez celebrates after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford FC at Old Trafford on April 05, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Starting off out list is the 25-year-old defender Martinez, who has taken no time to make his mark at the Theatre of Dreams.

Following the Argentinian's arrival at Old Trafford last summer, he was heavily criticised before even stepping on the pitch. He was deemed "too small" for the Premier League, and whilst Martinez stands at only 5 feet and 9 inches tall, he has absolutely silenced his critics and proven all of his doubters wrong.

Martinez is a brilliant defender, who is never scared of getting dirty in the tackle. Combine this with his incredible ability on the ball and you have a recipe for success.

He has formed a deadly defensive duo with Raphael Varane and he will undoubtedly play a huge role in Man United's success for years to come.

Casemiro- The Warrior

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Casemiro of Manchester United applauds the fans during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on May 13, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Moving from one recent summer signing to another we have Casemiro.

The Brazilian has revolutionised Man United's midfield this season, and for the first time in years it finally looks like they have someone who can be relied on in the holding midfield role.

Casemiro is elite defensively, and he brings years of experience in to the side. However he is also capable of popping up with an important goal when his side need it, a perfect example of this would be his equalising header against Chelsea earlier in the season.

The 31-year-old has been worth every penny of the 60 million pounds that was spent on him, and he has made an incredible impact since his arrival.

Bruno Fernandes- The Portuguese Magnifico

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on May 13, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Although Fernandes has had some exceptional seasons in his time at the club, this one has arguably topped the lot.

With the help of Ten Hag, Fernandes has become the complete package in midfield, despite being heavily criticised for his reliance on goals and assists in the past.

The Portuguese midfielder is the key to Man United's attack, and in recent months he has dropped into a deeper role in the midfield.

Fernandes is always there when his team need him, and he has not missed a single game due to injury in his entire Man United career.

He has captained the side in majority of their games as club captain Harry Maguire has been dropped, so his leadership and consistent performances on the pitch have put him in contention for the award.

Marcus Rashford- The Revival

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United holds the matchball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 30, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Rashford's remarkable redemption has been truly inspiring. Following an extremely lackluster campaign in the 2021/22 season, the English forward has turned his entire career around for the better.

He is Man United's top goalscorer this season with 16 league goals, and he has been the main man in their attack.

Rashford operates on the left of a front 3, but can also be deployed as a number 9 when needed, and his electric pace and outstanding dribbling make him a nightmare for the opposition defenders.

The 25-year-old is probably the favourite to win this award but it really could be anyone on this list