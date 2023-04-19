AS Roma vs Feyenoord: UEFA Europa League Preview, Quarter-Final Second Leg, 2023

Feyenoord player Mats Wieffer scores 1-0, Feyenoord player Lutsharel Geertruida during the UEFA Europa League, Quarter Final, first leg match between Feyenoord and AS Roma at De Kuip on April 13, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by ProShots/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

AS Roma will face Feyenoord on Thursday night as Jose Mourinho's men seek revenge as they aim to overturn the one goal deficit from the first leg in Rotterdam in the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final.

Many will view the winners of this clash as potential finalists after both sides faced each other at the final hurdle in last seasons competition.

Feyenoord managed to gain home advantage with a beautiful strike from outside the box by Mats Wieffer - a recent addition to the Netherland's national fold and a standout performer in the Feyenoord midfield this season.

Last years winners AS Roma will need to make the Stadio Olimpico a fortress if they have any ambition to make it two in-a-row this year, but Arne Slot's Feyenoord men will not go down without a ferocious fight especially after missing the chance to claim the trophy to Mourinho's men in last seasons competition.

Feyenoord are having one of their best seasons in recent history as they sit top of the Eredivisie, heavy favourites to go on and claim the domestic title for the first time since 2016-17. Slot's side have looked a dominant force in the Netherland's this season with key results on a consistent basis, most noticeably, a win away to Ajax which was their first in Amsterdam since 2004.

Jose Mourinho's men will prove to be tricky customers on their home patch, not conceding a goal in their last three Serie A home ties. With the Italian managers style being up for debate in the modern day, there is no doubt the Roma boss has been a success for the Giallorossi.

Mourinho's men have had a total of 9 victories without conceding in 2023, which is a record only equalled by Serie A leaders Napoli and the Giallorossi look to have a strong grip on third place as they aim to compete amongst Europe's most prestigious competition - the UEFA Champions League.

AS Roma held an astounding 20 game unbeaten streak at home in European competitions, only to be ended by Real Betis in the Group Stage, but the men from Rome will know that overturning a 1-0 deficit is a high possibility, which they have already proven when coming from behind to knock out Red Bull Salzburg earlier in the tournament.

Team News

AS Roma

The Giallorossi will be granted a vital boost as the clubs joint top Europa League scorer, Paulo Dybala, looks set to feature in the starting line-up.

Nemanja Matic and Roger Ibanez also look set to return to the starting XI, as well as Tammy Abraham who appears to have overcame his shoulder knock suffered in the reverse fixture.

Ex-Feyenoord defender Rick Karsdrop remains unavailable for AS Roma, alongside Diego Llorente and Stephan El Shaarawy who will also be sidelined.

Feyenoord

The men from Rotterdam come into this tie with a clean bill of health - the only exception to that being the injured Quinten Timber.

Justin Bijlow was introduced back into the starting XI last week and he will look to make it two clean sheets in a row against Mourinho's men.

Last week's goalscorer, Mats Wieffer, will be accompanied by captain Orkun Kokcu in the midfield.

Slot's toughest decision comes between picking Igor Paixao or Alireza Jahanbakhsh to occupy the right of the front three. Jahanbakhsh faced Roma in Rotterdam, however, Paixao featured in the starting line-up in Feyenoord's league fixture on Sunday.

Predicted Line-ups

AS Roma - Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Zalewski, Matic, Wijnaldum, Spinazola, Pellegrini, Dybala, Abraham.

Feyenoord - Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman, Kokcu, Wieffer, Szymanski, Jahanbakhsh, Gimenez, Idrissi.

Key Players

AS Roma: Paulo Dybala

The Argentine forward seems to be enjoying life in Rome since making the switch from Juventus last summer. Dybala also boasts the tag of being a World Cup champion after playing is part in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with his country.

The Roma striker has carried the confidence on throughout this season since arriving to work under Mourinho - scoring 15 goals and assisting 7 in all competitions. As mentioned before, he is AS Roma's joint top scorer in the UEFA Europa League this season.

Dybala possesses fantastic technique which can cause major problems for Feyenoord's defence and the Argentinian is also a devastating finisher when chances fall to him within the six-yard box.

The ability to drop deep and help create chances, as well as being a threat on the end of them, is a prospect the Feyenoord back line will not be looking forward to.

Feyenoord: Santiago Gimenez

Feyenoord fan favourite, Santiago Gimenez, has been the key driving force in leading the side from Rotterdam to the top of the Eredivisie title.

The 21-year-old was signed to be Feyenoord's target man, and at just €4 million, he is proving to be an absolute bargain, becoming the club's top scorer this season and the fourth highest scorer in the league.

Gimenez is only the second player in the club's history to score in six consecutive away games and the confident aura that is showcased with every performance, is a big reason as to why huge European clubs are being linked with the frontman.

The Mexican international is also not shy of doing the dirty work, and this season, has played a crucial part in being Feyenoord's first line of defence.

Gimenez only loses one challenge every four matches which illustrates his incredible tenacity, and the attacker is known for his silky dribbling ability - completing 1.18 carries into the final third and 0.75 carries in to the penalty area.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

This match will be played in the Stadio Olimpico, Rome - the home of AS Roma.

What time is Kick-off?

The match will begin at 20:00 (BST) in Rome.

Where can you watch the game?

This fixture is being televised live on BT Sport.