Four things we learnt from Man United's comeback victory against Fulham

Manchester United secured their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 victory against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Two goals from Bruno Fernandes and one from Marcel Sabitzer took The Red Devils over the line on Sunday evening.

Erik ten Hag's side triumphed in controversial circumstances due to 40 seconds of madness which saw Fulham receive three red cards.

The red cards clearly had a huge impact on the game as once Willian, Aleksander Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva were sent off by the referee Man United were able to punish Fulham who were down to nine men.

Here are four key takeaways from the match.

Could Man United be suffering from fatigue?

Despite getting the result that Ten Hag would have hoped for, the performance from The Red Devils was nowhere near their best.

A likely cause of this could be fatigue throughout the squad, due to a congested fixture and competing in multiple competitions.

Man United are currently playing in three different competitions which has meant their schedule has been packed with fixtures, which obviously has an impact on the overall match fitness levels of the squad, both physically and mentally.

This was visible in the match as in the first three quarters of the game, the home side looked sloppy and were not performing to their usual high standards.

Ten hag will hope this is a once of performance and not a recurring theme.

Bruno Fernandes is United's main man

The Portuguese midfielder showed once again why he is integral to Man United.

Along with the rest of his teammates, Fernandes did not have the best performance for majority of the game, but when his team needed him the most he stepped up and delivered.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute, following Willian's hand-ball in the box, and this was a make-or-break moment for ​​​The Red Devils. Fernandes stepped up to the penalty spot and slotted in to the back of the net to equalise for Man United.

This goal turned the game on its head and after that Man United were dominant.

Fernandes scored his second goal of the game and United's third late into added time which secured the victory for his team.

Fulham crumbled under pressure

Being two men down and having your manager sent off will obviously be a huge disadvantage, but for the most important 15 minutes of the game, The Cottagers failed to deliver.

Following Man United's equaliser, Fulham seemed to have lost all motivation, despite controlling the game until that point.

The Red Devils ​​​dominated the last quarter of the game and this was ultimately the deciding factor.

As mentioned earlier, losing two key players obviously affected this, but Fulham showed little desire of winning the game.

Fulham's red cards could destroy their hopes of European football

As we approach the back end of this campaign, all teams have to perform to their highest levels in order to finish the season on a positive note.

Marco Silva's side have enjoyed an incredible season in the English top flight and are currently on par for a top half finish, but their dreams of European football next season could be ended due to these suspensions.

Mitrovic is Fulham's talisman and most influential player so losing him in this situation could prove detrimental. He is their main source of goals and attacking threat so his presence will be missed as he faces his suspension.

The suspension is due to last three games.

Willian will also be a huge miss for Fulham as he has been extremely important to his side on the right wing this season.

Luckily for Fulham fans, Willian will only serve a one match ban unlike Mitrovic who faces a longer suspension.

These two suspensions could have a major impact on Fulham's season, however their upcoming fixture run is not the most difficult so hopefully they do not let the bans affect them.