Dwight Yorke: Sancho and Martial should try their luck elsewhere

3 Mar 1999: Dwight Yorke of Manchester United celebrates a goal against Inter Milan during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke has touched on a few topics surrounding Premier League football in a recent interview.

These topics have predominantly been touching on his verdicts on potential transfers in the upcoming summer window.

Sancho and Martial

When speaking about his former club's attacking duo, he has heavily criticised their lack of desire to fight for the Man United badge.

The pair have had a tough season at the Theatre of Dreams, as they have fought for their places in the starting lineup under Erik Ten Hag.

"Anyone knows the history of playing away at West Ham, you have to roll up your sleeves and it's never going to be easy. It was never going to be a pretty game of football and you'll need impact players off the bench. You have five players to use as substitutions, but players like Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial coming on, I don't see the fire in their belly when they come off the bench. I might be from a different breed, but the impression I get is that if something happens, those substitutes that come on will be like 'yeah that's great', but they're not coming on with a vindictiveness to get a result for the team."

Yorke has also stated that Jadon Sancho has been falsely described by the British media, and has failed to reach the heights needed to play for Man United.

"Sancho has found it very difficult to live up to the standards he was set, the British media built him up to be a way better player than he is. Sancho is lacking pace and belief in his ability, he needs to be a bit more direct. There was a big investment and Manchester United needed big performances from both of those players, but if you can't perform then you need to try your luck somewhere else."

Gracious Garnacho

Despite his opening criticism about the two forwards, he has heaped huge praise on 18-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho, as Yorke believes he brings much needed hunger into Ten Hag's side when substituted on the pitch.

"I like when Alejandro Garnacho comes off the bench because he brings the energy to the team, he has the hunger when he comes on. The other players who come on want to be fancy and have the ball to their feet, when they should be stretching the other team and trying to get in behind."

Garnacho has had a spectacular campaign so far, which has lead the club to reward the tenacious teenager with a new 5 year contract.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on May 13, 2023 in Manchester, England.

He will undoubtedly play a huge part in Ten Hag's side for years to come, and with the right mentality and guidance Garnacho can become a world class player.

Kane needs to move on from Spurs

In his 4 seasons at Old Trafford, Yorke was a serial winner who won multiple trophies in Manchester.

This is evident in his statements on Tottenham's talisman Harry Kane, who is yet to win a major honour in his career.

"You'd think with Kane's goal tally, he'd have won a trophy by now. If you ask Kane if he's happy with his accomplishments, he'd say yes, but people tend to remember players by their moments when they win trophies. When his kids grow up and ask him 'what did you win?', that might not resonate too well with Kane, even with all the individual accomplishments he achieved. Kane might think being top goalscorer in Premier League and England's history is highly successful and he might be happy with that, others may not. It's a debate that will ramble on, different players will have different levels of success."





"My opinion of success is, ultimately, trophies. Most players will say they want to win at least one of the major trophies. Individual trophies are great, but you'll want a trophy and your medals in your trophy cabinet back home, to say this is what you've achieved when you played. At the moment, Kane hasn't been able to do that."

With Kane being 29-years-old, it is almost a now-or-never sort of moment for him to take the next step in his career, and leave North London in order to add some silverware to his name.

Declan Rice should snub Arsenal and United to make his move to Manchester City

One player who seems to be destined for a big money move in the upcoming summer transfer window is West Ham star boy Declan Rice.

Yorke strongly believes that his future lies at a Champions League level club where he is able to win trophies and embrace his talent.

"Declan Rice will have to sit down and decide what is the best choice for him in the summer. I don't think money will be an issue, but you're leaving West Ham to go win trophies and to play in the Champions League. Does Rice want to leave London? He could stay and play for Arsenal who have a project full of young guys there who are trending in the right direction. Chelsea are going through a transition, would he want to go into an uncertain period at the club? Manchester United are the biggest club in England, but would he want the pressure of playing for such a big club? It will be a personal choice."

The club that Yorke believes the English midfielder would suit the most is Manchester City, as he states in the following quote:

"If it was me and Manchester City were interested, then they would be first choice because of how they play and the trophies they win. I wouldn't rule Manchester United out because they're on an upwards trajectory and want to get better. I wouldn't go to Chelsea at the moment because of the disgruntled team. Arsenal would be a good choice if I wanted to stay in London, but Manchester City would be first choice and Manchester United second."

