Pompey will take on Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park on the opening day of the season

Portsmouth will start their 2023/24 League One campaign with the visit of Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers. The clash with the Pirates – a side that recently did a league double over Pompey – will take on place on Saturday 5th August.
Pompey will be on the road for the very first time against newly promoted Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road, before returning to Fratton Park three days later as Exeter City make the trip to Portsmouth on Tuesday night.
John Mousinho’s side will end August will a trip to prompted Stevenage after back-to-back home games against the Grecians and Cheltenham Town.
Out of the sides relegated from the EFL Championship, Wigan Athletic are the first to take on the Blues, whilst Blackpool are the first to make the long trip down south for the clash at Fratton Park in October.
Boxing Day will see Pompey make the trip to Bristol Rovers, before ending 2023 with another away trip against Exeter City. Three days later, the Blues will kick off the new year with the visit of Stevenage at Fratton Park.
Pompey will end the season at the LNER Stadium, as Lincoln City await Mousinho’s side at the end of April.
Key dates
Opening day and first home fixture, Saturday, 5th August – Bristol Rovers [H]
First away fixture: Saturday, 12th August – Leyton Orient [A]
Boxing Day: Tuesday, 26th December – Bristol Rovers [A]
New Years Day: Monday, 1st January 2024 – Bristol Rovers [A]
Final day: Saturday, 4th May 2024 – Lincoln [A]
Full list of Portsmouth’s fixtures
August
- Saturday 5th August – Bristol Rovers [H]
- Saturday 12th August – Leyton Orient [A]
- Tuesday 15th August – Exeter [H]
- Saturday 19th August – Cheltenham [H]
- Saturday 26th August – Stevenage [A]
September
- Saturday 2nd September – Peterborough [H]
- Saturday 9th September – Barnsley [A]
- Saturday 16th September – Derby [A]
- Saturday 23rd September – Lincoln [H]
- Saturday 30th September – Wigan [A]
October
- Tuesday 3rd October – Wycombe [H]
- Saturday 7th October – Port Vale [H]
- Saturday 14th October – Northampton [A]
- Saturday 21st October – Carlisle [H]
- Tuesday 24th October – Cambridge [A]
- Saturday 28th October – Reading [A]
November
- Saturday 11th November – Charlton [H]
- Saturday 18th November – Oxford [A]
- Saturday 25th November – Blackpool [H]
- Tuesday 28th November – Burton [A]
December
- Saturday 9th December – Bolton [H]
- Saturday 16th December – Shrewsbury [A]
- Saturday 23rd December - Fleetwood [H]
- Tuesday 26th December - Bristol Rovers [A]
- Friday 29th December – Exeter [A]
January
- Monday 1st January – Stevenage [H]
- Saturday 6th January - Cheltenham [A]
- Saturday 13th January – Leyton Orient [H]
- Saturday 20th January – Fleetwood [A]
- Saturday 27th January – Port Vale [A]
February
- Saturday 3rd February – Northampton [H]
- Saturday 10th February – Carlisle [A]
- Tuesday 13th February – Cambridge [H]
- Saturday 17th February – Reading [H]
- Saturday 24th February – Charlton [A]
March
- Saturday 2nd March – Oxford [H]
- Saturday 9th March – Blackpool [A]
- Tuesday 12th March – Burton [H]
- Saturday 16th March – Peterborough [A]
- Saturday 23rd March – Barnsley [H]
- Friday 29th March – Wycombe [A]
April
- Monday 1st April – Derby [H]
- Saturday 6th April - Shrewsbury [H]
- Saturday 13th April – Bolton [A]
- Saturday 20th April – Wigan [H]
- Saturday 27th April – Lincoln [A]