Pompey will take on Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park on the opening day of the season

Portsmouth will start their 2023/24 League One campaign with the visit of Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers. The clash with the Pirates – a side that recently did a league double over Pompey – will take on place on Saturday 5th August.

Pompey will be on the road for the very first time against newly promoted Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road, before returning to Fratton Park three days later as Exeter City make the trip to Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

John Mousinho’s side will end August will a trip to prompted Stevenage after back-to-back home games against the Grecians and Cheltenham Town.

Out of the sides relegated from the EFL Championship, Wigan Athletic are the first to take on the Blues, whilst Blackpool are the first to make the long trip down south for the clash at Fratton Park in October.

Boxing Day will see Pompey make the trip to Bristol Rovers, before ending 2023 with another away trip against Exeter City. Three days later, the Blues will kick off the new year with the visit of Stevenage at Fratton Park.

Pompey will end the season at the LNER Stadium, as Lincoln City await Mousinho’s side at the end of April.

Key dates

Opening day and first home fixture, Saturday, 5th August – Bristol Rovers [H]

First away fixture: Saturday, 12th August – Leyton Orient [A]

Boxing Day: Tuesday, 26th December – Bristol Rovers [A]

New Years Day: Monday, 1st January 2024 – Bristol Rovers [A]

Final day: Saturday, 4th May 2024 – Lincoln [A]

Full list of Portsmouth’s fixtures

August

Saturday 5 th August – Bristol Rovers [H]

September

Saturday 2 nd September – Peterborough [H]

October

Tuesday 3 rd October – Wycombe [H]

November

Saturday 11 th November – Charlton [H]

December

Saturday 9 th December – Bolton [H]

January

Monday 1 st January – Stevenage [H]

February

Saturday 3 rd February – Northampton [H]

March

Saturday 2 nd March – Oxford [H]

April