Bolton vs Barnsley: League One Play-off First Leg Preview, 2023

Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley have already played each other three times this season, but are set to play each other twice more in the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-finals.

Bolton sealed a fifth-placed finish on the final day of the regular league season with a 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers. Shola Shoretire, Dan Nlundulu and Aaron Morley were all on the scoresheet.

The Whites come into the play-off campaign in strong form, with just one defeat in their last six matches.

Barnsley, meanwhile, secured a fourth-placed finish in the league table over two weeks ago, until automatic promotion was mathematically impossible.

They finished the regular season in poor form, with a 3-0 defeat to promoted side Ipswich Town, then a 4-4 draw with eventually-relegated MK Dons before finishing with a 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United, who clinched a play-off place on the final day due to that result.

However, their season as a whole has been very strong with some key victories over quality teams, such as Derby County, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday.

The teams played out a 0-0 draw at the University of Bolton Stadium in the regular season, while Bolton won the reverse fixture at Oakwell 3-0, helped by a Mads Andersen red card. The sides also met in the FA Cup where Barnsley won 2-1.

Team news

Bolton

Boss Ian Evatt has confirmed defender Gethin Jones will miss the play-off games after suffering a hamstring injury in the last match versus Bristol Rovers.

Ricardo Santos is set for a return from the off this Saturday. (Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Skipper Ricardo Almeida Santos is set to return to the starting XI after returning from a seven-game absence.

Former Barnsley players Declan John and Victor Adeboyejo are set to start against their former side.

Barnsley

A late fitness call will be taken on Mads Andersen. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Captain Mads Andersen is a doubt going into the first leg. He has missed the last two games with an abdominal issue and has not yet returned to team training. A late call will be made on whether he starts.

Devante Cole, Barnsley's top goal scorer, took a knock in the defeat to Peterborough last week but should be all set to play.

Conor McCarthy remains a long-term absentee.

Likely lineups

Bolton

Trafford; Toal, Santos, Johnston, Bradley, Sheehan, Lee, John, Dempsey, Adeboyejo, Charles.

Barnsley

Isted; Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, Williams, Phillips, Connell, Kane, Cadden, Norwood, Cole.

Dion Charles

Dion Charles will be crucial for Bolton. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Dion Charles will be crucial if Bolton want to make it to Wembley and ultimately get back to the Championship.

The frontman has scored 20 goals this season, his joint-best record ever and matching his tally from the 2020/21 season.

Charles scored in the 3-0 victory at Oakwell earlier this season and will be hoping to grab more to add to his total.

Luca Connell

Connell has been a shining light for Barnsley this season. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Barnsley's Young Player of the Season has earned many plaudits this season from players and fans alike. His international manager, Stephen Kelly, has watched Connell a few times this year and no doubt there is an international call-up in the waiting.

The Irishman has played a pivotal role in the deep-lying centre midfield role, spraying passes forward and always looking to get his teammates attacking.

Barnsley's No. 48 has achieved two goals and eight assists in a fine season for the youngster. Fans will hope the fine form continues heading into the play-off campaign.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The game is being played at the University of Bolton Stadium. It is an 82-mile journey for over 2,000 travelling Reds fans.

What time is kick-off?

The fixture is due to kick off at 15:00 BST.

How can I watch it?

Those watching from the UK can watch on Sky Sports, with the game on the Football and Main Event Channel. The build-up of the match will begin at 14:30 PM BST on the Sky Sports Football channel.