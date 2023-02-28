Portsmouth vs Bolton Wanderers: Leauge One Preview, Gameweek 35, 2023

The feel-good factor is back at Fratton Park since John Mousinho’s arrival and they take on a Bolton Wanderers side fresh from reaching Wembley, this will be a clash where three points are precious for both teams’ end of season hopes and ambitions.

Portsmouth currently sit 10th and the mood around the club is positive.

Since Mousinho’s arrival he has seen his side collect 10 points out of a possible 12 at home and he will be hoping to continue that great form and make an end-of-season run for the playoffs.

A 4-0 demolition of Cheltenham Town on Saturday was their biggest win in the league this season but they will know that they will have their work cut out against a Bolton side who also has aspirations of getting promoted themselves.

With runaway leaders Sheffield Wednesday looking all but set to be promoted automatically, the playoff picture in League One remains as exciting as ever, three points at this stage of the season is like gold dust and fans start dreaming of a Wembley day out and promotion to the Championship.



A great start to the season under Danny Cowley meant Pompey were one of the favorites to be promoted, displays of exciting, attacking football with standout performances from Colby Bishop, there was a genuine belief around the south coast that this was their season.

But as form dipped and results weren’t what they once were, it ultimately ended the Cowley era at Fratton Park.

The John Mousinho revival may have come too late to sneak into the playoffs but they’ll make a real statement by beating an in-form Bolton side that they could be a team that makes a late run in.

The visitors head down to the South Coast in a buoyant mood following up their midweek week win against Accrington Stanley by also beating Port Vale at the weekend.

The party mood after making it to the EFL Trophy final is one they will be hoping to continue as strengthening their playoff position is paramount, they currently sit fourth in the table and are in a great place to chase down the automatic spots.

Currently lying six points behind Plymouth Argyle in second having played a game more, they will be looking to apply pressure and close that gap.

Aaron Morley celebrates scoring which sent his team to Wembley. (Dave Howarth,CameraSport / Getty Images)

Team news

Portsmouth

It will most likely be an unchanged side to the one that beat Cheltenham at the weekend which will be a real boost for Moushinio as he tries to plot a way to get past a tricky Bolton side.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild is hoping to be back for tonight’s game after picking up a back problem that saw him sit out the weekend's win.

Reco Hackett-Fairchild hoping to get minutes under his belt tonight. (David Horton, CameraSport, Getty Images)

Tom Lowery returned to full training this week and is in contention to get some minutes under his belt as well.

Bolton

The visitors are happy to welcome back Victor Adeboyejo to the side, who was cup-tied for the EFL Trophy semi-final win.

Fellow striker Cameron Jerome has missed the last couple of matches and won’t feature again but could be back for the weekend's game.

George Johnston also will be nearing a return to training.

Predicted lineups

Portsmouth

Macey; Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Morrell, Dale, Jacobs, Curtis, Bishop

Bolton

Trafford, Toal, Ricardo, Mbete, Bradley, Sheehan, Morley, Williams, Dempsey, Shoretire, Adeboyejo

Key players

Portsmouth

Ronan Curtis will be hoping he can earn himself a new deal to stay at Pompey.

(Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Ronan Curtis has reinvigorated himself under the new manager and is finally showing the flashes of form he had over the last few seasons.

The Republic of Ireland international netted at the weekend and will be hoping he can kick on from that until the end of the season to save by what has been a really poor return from his account.

Curtis is out of contract next summer and will be desperate to earn a new one, a good end-of-season goal exploit might just be enough to tip the scales in his favour. He'll be hoping he can get himself onto the scoresheet in this one and show boss John Mousinho why he should be at the forefront of his plans for next season.

Bolton

After getting off the mark in a Bolton shirt for the first time since his January move from Burton Albion, Victor Adeboyejo will be in in the mood to get onto the scoresheet again.

Saturday's goal took his tally to 14 for the season and will be a real key player at the back end of the season.

The striker admitted it was a special feeling to open his account at the University of Bolton Stadium, his presence will be a real threat for the Portsmouth back four and will be a real tough task for the rest of the League One defenders when they come up againt's him.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Fratton Park, the home of Portsmouth.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 19:45pm GMT on Tuesday, February 28.

How can I watch the match?

Fans in the UK and around the world can watch the game live on ‘iFollow’, the streaming service that can be accessed through either club website.