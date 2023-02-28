EFL midweek round-up: Play-off and relegation races heat up

During the week there was action from all three EFL divisions, with things starting to heat up as we reach the business end of the season.

Championship

Preston 0-0 Coventry

Preston North End were held by an in-form Coventry City in an enthralling encounter at Deepdale.

Both sides had chances to take the lead going into the break which they weren’t able to take advantage of, with North End 'keeper Freddie Woodman the busier man in between the sticks.

Chances came and went for both sides in the second period, which Preston arguably shaded, Liam Delap missed a golden opportunity to win it for the hosts.

Luton 2-2 Millwall

After looking comfortable throughout the contest and holding a two goal cushion towards the end of the contest, Millwall’s vulnerabilities showed as they were pegged back by play-off rivals Luton Town.

Millwall took the lead early on, as Zian Flemming notched up his second goal in as many games to give them the lead.

Millwall put the Hatters to the sword once again as Tom Bradshaw was gifted an easy finish following an exquisite ball from George Honeyman, but Luton refused to give in.

They reduced the arrears not long after Millwall’s second and Elijah Adebayo was the man to put the game back in reach, and swing the momentum in the Hatters’ favour. The substitution of Luke Berry proved to be an inspired one, as he marked his cameo by netting late on to complete the comeback.

League One

Derby 2-0 Cheltenham

Derby returned to winning ways and re-instated their promotion credentials as they beat an off-form Cheltenham Town 2-0 at Pride Park.

The momentum only swung in one teams favour, as Cheltenham struggled throughout the evening and Derby looked piercing in attack. They made their pressure count towards the end of the first half, as David McGoldrick handed the Rams the lead.

Cheltenham came out and had minimal efforts which un-phased Joe Wildsmith and the solitary goal became two midway through the second half, as Everton loanee Lewis Dobbin reacted to McGoldrick’s ball to put the game beyond reasonable doubt.

Lincoln 1-1 MK Dons

Two sides with aims of attaining their third tier status met at the LNER Stadium, as Lincoln City and MK Dons played out a draw.

Daniel Mandroiu handed the home side the breakthrough that they deserved as he slotted past Jamie Cumming thanks to a pass by Jack Diamond. The visitors offered no warning up front in a poor first-half display by the Dons.

They hit back in the second-half though, as they went full throttle looking for their moment, and this finally came through an unlikely source, as new midfielder Paris Maghoma netted his first goal in the white of MK Dons to share the spoils.

Peterborough vs Charlton

In a contest where both sides cancelled each-other out, play-off chasing Peterborough United were held to a 0-0 draw by Charlton Athletic.

A drab game sparked into life when Josh Knight was sent for an early shower following a scuffle with Charlton’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

That was the flashpoint in an otherwise uneventful evening at London Road as the Posh and the Addicks shared the spoils.

Portsmouth 3-1 Bolton

Despite taking the lead, Bolton Wanderers were pegged back for three by a spirited Pompey side who are looking for a late serge towards the top six.

Portsmouth looked a force going forward in the opening half, as Bolton were largely forced to weather the storm.

This changed early in the second half, as the Whites took the upper hand with the in-form Dion Charles. The striker netted his 15th goal of the season.

Portsmouth refused to bow down and hit a lacklustre Bolton back with three quick-fire goals. Ryley Towler scored the equaliser and the goal which handed Pompey the lead, with Colby Bishop denting a further blow to the Whites as he rounded off proceedings with a third.

League Two

AFC Wimbledon 2-3 Stevenage

Stevenage left their bad fortunes behind them and returned to winning ways, defeating lowly AFC Wimbledon 3-2 at Plough Lane.

The first half was shaded by the hosts, who were looking for their first win since January, and they were the side who took the lead and a lead they held until after half-time. Ali Al-Hamadi continued his fine goal-scoring form as he ventured forward to finish past Toby Savin.

Stevenage were determined to end their barren run, and they came out blisteringly in the second half and earned their just rewards, as Carl Piergianni was able to tower above everyone else and head home the equaliser. The comeback was chalked up as Kasey McAteer lamentably steered into his own net.

Wimbledon drew level again as Al-Hamadi notched up his and the Dons' second.

Luke Norris rekindled Stevenage’s lead again late on as his strike secured a big three points for the visitors, as their promotion bid is back on track.

Barrow 1-1 Salford City

Salford City's promotion bid took another blow after leading for most of the game against Barrow, another promotion-chasing side, who levelled with a late strike.

Salford took the lead very early on in the contest, as Ryan Watson dispatched a spot-kick. Other than this, the opening half offered very little with neither side particularly threatening in front of goal.

Barrow injected impetus into the second half and began to lay siege on the Salford goal, with the Ammies also looking a threat, but it was the hosts who drew level through an unfortunate own goal by Theo Vassell.

Gillingham 0-2 Bradford City

In a game between two sides who are on a satisfactory run of form, relegation battling Gillingham succumbed at home to promotion battling Bradford City, who moved into the allusive play-off spots with victory.

It proved to be an evenly matched contest throughout the game, but it was the visiting Bantams who landed the killer blow through Richard Smallwood’s tidy finish.

The second was scored just after the beginning of the second half, when Smallwood turned provider for Andy Cook, who’s strike moved him to top of the scoring charts in the fourth tier.

Harrogate 1-1 Northampton

Two sides who are fighting for very different things shared the points in North Yorkshire, after goals in the second half.

Both sides were unable to register a shot on goal in the opening half, as neither goalkeeper was forced to deny any goal-mouth action.

In a crazy matter of moments, two goals were scored in a minute. Mitchell Pinnock handed Northampton the lead before this was cancelled out by Luke Armstrong’s 11th goal of the season.

Tranmere 1-0 Crawley

Despite Crawley Town giving a good account of themselves in this contest, it was not enough to earn them any points as they went back to Sussex empty handed thanks to Jordan Turnbull’s strike.

Crawley posed the biggest threat in the first half, as many half-chances went astray and veteran goalkeeper Joe Murphy was called into action.

With both sides chasing a goal which would prove pivotal, Tranmere eventually broke the deadlock. Josh Hawkes’ piercing run into the area left him with the opportunity to lay it off to Turnbull, who ventured forward and stabbed it home.

Crawley were awarded a penalty as Turnbull almost turned villain after giving it away. Dom Telford couldn’t convert though as a dreadful penalty was skied over the bar.