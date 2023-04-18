Barnet 1-0 Solihull Moors: Smith strikes again to secure playoff berth for Bees

Liam Hogan (Captain) of Oldham Athletic tussles with Nicke Kabamba of Barnet Football Club during the Vanarama National League match between Oldham Athletic and Barnet at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 12th November 2022. (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Barnet are back in the playoffs, with a 1-0 win against Solihull Moors confirmation that they will be fighting for promotion back to the Football League come May.

The result is a true testament to how far Barnet have developed as a side, and how Dean Brennan and his coaching staff's positive recruitment has led them to this brilliant achievement.

Harry Smith's header was the difference between the two sides in a game that the Bees controlled but lacked chances and the Moors didn't control but wasted chances.

Nevertheless, as the season comes to an end, the three points on the board for Barnet are crucial as they attempt to show why they belong in a higher division.

Story of the match:

Dean Brennan made one switch to the Barnet side that were unlucky to not take all three points against Wrexham on Saturday. Nicke Kabamba replaced Emmanuel Fernandez, with Brennan opting for the preferred two-striker formation. Captain Dale Gorman also returned to the bench, having missed the past few matches with injury.

Neal Ardley's Solihull Moors have been struck by the injury curse, missing key players such as Callum Howe and Joe Sbarra. While talisman Josh Kelly led the line, it was a very youthful side containing two academy players in the starting lineup and three of the five named on the bench hailing from Solihull's 'Elite Academy'.

Having been recalled from a loan stint at Coalville Town, centre-back Max Broghan was thrown into the starting lineup, as well as Joey Jones and Jevon Mills who replaced Howe and Alex Gudger.

It was a slow start by both sides, with the Bees retaining possession but unable to put it to good use.

The game changed on 15 minutes with Harry Smith's clean but hard tackle on Justin Donawa causing the 26-year-old to kick out on the 6'5 forward, but referee Alan Dale only elected to award him a yellow card for the lash-out.

The incident woke up the home crowd, which started to get on the back of Donawa, who Sam Beard frustrated from left wing-back for the majority of the half.

With half an hour on the mark, Smith added to his tally with a trademark header past Ryan Boot, towering over the defender and heading home from a pitch-perfect cross. The Leyton Orient loanee now has six goals since joining the club at the end of January.

Idris Kanu had the chance to make it two in quick succession, evading three defenders and drifting into the box, but only for his effort to deflect into the side netting for a corner.

The Bees started to dominate even more, putting the visitors on the back foot. Only a few minutes later it was Harry Pritchard's turn but his ambitious shot from distance sailed over Boot's net.

Josh Kelly went for the acrobatic overhead kick as one of only two shots on Laurie Walker's goal in the first half, but his effort was tame and easily caught by the former Stevenage 'keeper.

Danny Collinge presented Kanu with a chance from the edge of the 18-yard box to grab the second, dancing through two defenders before cutting back to the number 11, who couldn't place his effort on target.

Kelly's chance moments from the interval was the closest the Moors have got to level the score, but his effort was parried well by Walker who has been sensational in between the sticks for Barnet since joining in the summer.

The Bees started the second half on the front foot - Jordan Cropper's long throw found a rising Smith who could only head over and into the derelict stand.

Ryan Boot was saved from embarrassment after being dispossessed by Kanu at the corner flag, leaving him out of position for Kabamba's first-time finish, which was fortunately wide of the target.

With 30 minutes remaining, captain Dale Gorman returned to the pitch, having missed the last three games with an injury. The Irishman's presence in midfield has been a real key to Barnet's success, and Barnet miss just two players, Ben Wynter and Marvin Armstrong, until they are back to full selection.

Junior Tiensia's darting run caught the sea of orange shirts by surprise but it was to no avail as the 22-year-old couldn't pick out a target in the box.

The momentum of the game started to switch as the Moors saw more of the ball, but Mark Beck squandered two free headers off two different Tom Whelan crosses that really should've been diverted towards goal.

Gorman's lob and David Moyo's rushed shot were the summary of a cagey last ten minutes, where Barnet tried to see out the game to confirm their status in the playoffs starting on the 2nd May.

The hosts make the short trip to Maidenhead United on Saturday, who are fighting to stay in the league, sitting just above the drop zone in 20th. A win for the Magpies would relegate Torquay United, whereas a win for the Bees would put pressure on Woking if they are to maintain their lucrative fourth place in the table in the run-in to the playoffs.

Neal Ardley's team travel to Eastleigh who are two points behind seventh-placed Bromley. After two successive losses, the Spitfires look like they are running out of fire, and the Moors will be hoping to jump on the opportunity to steal all three points.

It appears that playoffs are out of the window for the Moors, which would put an end to a disappointing season considering the progress achieved last season. Solihull really missed their former star striker, Andrew Dallas, who scored a hat-trick in a 'five-star performance' by Chesterfield against Torquay tonight.

Player of the match:

Harry Smith - Barnet

Harry Smith of Leyton Orient celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Leyton Orient and Swindon Town at The Breyer Group Stadium on December 07, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

With the only defining moment being the goal tonight, the award goes to Harry Smith. In true 'Harry Smith' fashion, the cross found the head of the giant who prodded the ball into the back of the net to start off proceedings.

Unfortunately, that's where the proceedings end. However, Smith is crucial to this Barnet side if they are to progress in the playoffs. His hold up play combined with his serious aerial threat makes it difficult for even the best defenders in the league to fend off.