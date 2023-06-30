Yeovil To York: Zanda Siziba Makes National League Switch

Vanarama National League outfit York City have announced the permanent signing of promising midfielder Zanda Siziba.

The club have secured the services of the 19-year-old from recently-relegated Yeovil Town.

The move has been heavily rumoured over the past few days, gaining momentum following Wednesday's change of ownership at the LNER Community Stadium.

Matt Uggla, the new co-chair of the Minstermen, played a significant role in the acquisition of Siziba, who was previously one of the players he had signed for Yeovil back in March before the deal fell through.

Now, Uggla brings the highly-rated midfielder with him to York on a permanent deal, aiming to offer more options to Michael Morton's midfield.

Background

Siziba, a talented youngster from Zimbabwe, has an interesting background in English football.

He began his youth career at Dagenham & Redbridge, and then at Tottenham Hotspur, showcasing his potential at both clubs.

However, in 2019, he joined Ipswich Town on a two-year scholarship, which became his temporary home for the following four years.

This period allowed him to develop his skills and gain valuable experience within a professional set-up.

His senior debut came in October 2020 as a substitute in an EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham.

A month later, he made his full debut in the same competition.

Throughout his time with the Tractor Boys, Siziba made a total of six first-team appearances, providing a taste of competitive football at a higher level.

Siziba made six first-team appearances for Ipswich (Photo by Richard Calver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The switch to Somerset earlier this year saw him link up with the Glovers, who were in an extremely precarious situation, desperately fighting against relegation. Adjusting to a new environment is never easy, especially under such circumstances.

But the 19-year-old quickly adapted and seized his opportunities, featuring in six of the last nine games of the campaign.

Although none of those matches resulted in a positive outcome for Yeovil fans, Sibiza did manage to make a decent impact with a goal that clinched a valuable point away at Solihull Moors.

Versatility in attack

During his time at Huish Park, the Zimbabwean primarily played on both wings, away from his natural position as a midfielder or a deep-lying playmaker, demonstrating his versatility and ability to contribute from different areas of the pitch.

This flexibility adds depth to his game and allows him to provide a different dimension to City's attacking options, which they slightly lack in.

Moreover, his experience in playing out wide equips him with the skills necessary to drift away from the middle of the park and create opportunities for others.

What it means for the Minstermen

At just 19 years old, the signing of Siziba could be an exciting prospect for York, possessing considerable potential and he has already shown glimpses of his talent during his short career so far.

With his pace, technical ability and versatility, he looks sure to have the tools that would make a significant impact on the pitch for his new club.

For Matt Uggla, this signing holds particular significance.

After experiencing a failed takeover of Yeovil earlier in the year, Uggla now has the opportunity to work with a player he initially brought to the Glovers.

This reunion signifies a fresh start and a chance to rectify past disappointments. Uggla's belief in Siziba's abilities is evident, and he undoubtedly sees the young midfielder as a valuable asset for the Minstermen's ambitions.

First Words

Upon putting pen to paper with his new club, Siziba spoke to club media, revealing, “I’m just really excited to be here.

“I’m a fast, tricky, kind of skilful winger. I can do a job in midfield as well. I like to take on my man and score a few goals.

“I can’t wait to get started and show the fans what I can do.”