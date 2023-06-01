Moors make waves with four new summer signings

Solihull Moors endured a bittersweet mid-table finish last season after the disappointment of defeat in the Promotion Final the previous year.

And they have wasted no time at all in strengthening their squad for the upcoming campaign.

Four new signings have already been announced, and there are sure to be a few more yet to come.

Manager Neal Ardley brings these in in the hope to inject fresh energy and skill into the team as they strive for success in the ever-competitive National League.

Kyle Morrison

The first summer signing made by Moors was defender Kyle Morrison, who shows immense leadership at the back and had a solid track record in the lower leagues.

The 27-year-old pulls up at the ARMCO Arena having played a vital part in Kidderminster Harriers' promotion from the National League North.

With his experience and versatility, Morrison is expected to bolster Solihull's backline and provide stability for an improving defensive set-up.

Before his loan spell with Kidderminster, he most recently spent time with similarly-promoted AFC Fylde, having arrived there from Leamington.

Matty Warburton

Adding to their attacking options, Solihull Moors also secured the services of vastly experienced National League veteran Matty Warburton.

Known for his technical abilities and creativity, Warburton arrives from fellow Step One side, Halifax Town, only days after lifting the FA Trophy at Wembley Stadium with the Shaymen.

Boasting almost eleven years in the game, the 31-year-old has played for a host of clubs that mostly vary around the Cheshire area - Maine Road, Salford City, Curzon Ashton, Stockport County, Northampton Town, and Yeovil Town have all brought him through the ranks.

He proved himself extremely well as an attacking midfielder at the Nash, netting 47 goals across more than 100 games.

Although only managing to score twice last season, the new signing has consistently impressed with his vision, passing range, and knack for scoring crucial goals.

Ardley and Moors fans will therefore be hoping that their recruit brings a new dimension to their attacking play, unlocking goalscoring opportunities and contributing to the tally throughout the upcoming campaign.

Matty Warburton joined Moors just days after winning the FA Trophy with Halifax Town (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Connor Hall

To additionally bolster the attacking line, another notable signing came in the form of Connor Hall, who is probably best known for his FA Cup scoring form at Chorley.

Particularly in the 'behind-closed-doors' season Hall scored in both the first and second proper rounds, going on to set up a mammoth home tie with Premier League Wolves, which they were narrowly defeated in.

Both strikes came within a three-year period, in which over 30 other goals were scored.

He now finally departs Victory Park and moves up a division with the aim to get back to the Football League where he once played with Bolton and Accrington.

His instincts in front of the target will no doubt prove useful to the Midlands outfit, as well as his physical presence in the penalty area, creating a genuine goal threat.

Connor Hall will be looking to replicate his Chorley goalscoring form at Damson Park this season (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)

Joe Newton

The final of four new recruits to the Moors team set to take part in the National League for an eighth straight season, is talented full-back Joe Newton.

An undisclosed fee brings the young defender from Havant & Waterlooville to Damson Park.

Showing tremendous promise in his early career, Newton has various strong attributes which include his athleticism and ability to contribute in both boxes.

As Moors look to strengthen their defensive options, the arrival of the 21-year-old is a shrewd move that provides the team with depth and competition at left-back.