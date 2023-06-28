York City Strike Gold with Signing of Portuguese Playmaker Quevin Castro

York City's third signing of the summer has been confirmed, as Quevin Castro is set to join on a free transfer from Championship club West Bromwich Albion on July 1st.

The talented midfielder links up with Michael Morton's side on a permanent basis, and marks an exciting new chapter in both his career and for the club - he becomes the first recruit under the new ownership of the Uggla family.

Background

Castro's journey to York City has been an eventful one, arguably peaking last Autumn.

Starting with his youth career at renowned Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in his birth country, he was provided with a solid foundation from the Lions, with their exceptional youth development program offering technical skills to shape his playing style.

After displaying promise in his homeland, the 21-year-old chose to venture to England to pursue his football aspirations.

Upon arriving in the UK, Castro decided to test his mettle in non-league football.

He represented several clubs, including Mildenhall Town, Thetford Town, and Norwich CBA.

These brief experiences in the lower tiers of football allowed the upcoming midfielder to develop adaptability to different playing styles.

In 2019, Castro secured a move to Leiston, who competed in the seventh tier.

He continued to hone his skills, showcasing technical ability and vision on the pitch.

However, his time with the Blues was short-lived, and he soon found himself at Bury in 2020.

Despite limited game time at both clubs, Castro demonstrated glimpses of potential, scoring two goals in seven appearances.

These performances caught the eye of larger clubs, leading to trials at Sutton United, Arsenal, and Chelsea, with those opportunities providing him with a chance to showcase his abilities at higher levels.

Although he did not secure a permanent move at the time, Castro's talent and potential left a lasting impression on scouts and managers alike.

Following those try-outs, the youngster received a lifeline from West Brom, who offered him a two-year contract after a successful trial.

The Portuguese midfielder joined the Championship club, eager to prove himself - he made his debut in a League Cup tie against big guns Arsenal, although it did end in a heavy defeat for his side.

Castro's league debut followed shortly after, but that also resulted in a defeat against Swansea City.

Seeking regular playing time and further development, he was dispatched out on loan to Burton Albion at the start of the 2022/23 season.

The move aimed to provide him with valuable experience against seasoned professionals. However, his time at the Pirelli Stadium was cut short, being cancelled only a month into the campaign after making just five appearances.

Undeterred by the setback, Castro quickly secured another loan move, this time to Notts County, a National League side.

His stay with the Magpies proved fruitful, as he found his scoring touch, netting four goals along with an assist across 15 games.

A particular highlight of his time at Notts would have to be an outrageous looping free kick from over 30 yards out, coincidentally at the home of his new club York City.

Despite his success at Notts County, the loan concluded, and he was subsequently sent out again, to Gateshead, a fellow non-league outfit.

But it didn't last long, as the 21-year-old managed to feature in only one game.

Nevertheless, these loan spells allowed Castro to gain valuable experience, sharpen his skills and demonstrate his potential as a dynamic and influential midfielder.

Moving on up

Now, with his move to York, Castro has the opportunity to make a lasting impact and write the most compelling chapter of his career to date.

The announcement of the signing coincided with a quite significant development for the club, as they underwent a major takeover.

Matt Uggla and mother Julie-Anne Uggla have taken the reigns as the new co-owners, injecting fresh ambition and enthusiasm into the club.

Castro's arrival later in the day adds to the excitement surrounding the Minstermen, as he joins manager Michael Morton's ranks as City's third summer signing.

David Stockdale and Cedric Main were confirmed to have joined the side earlier in the month.

Quevin Castro signs for York City (Photo: Tom Poole/York City FC)

'Energetic and Powerful'

Described as an energetic and powerful central midfielder, Castro brings a unique skill set to the team.

His rangy athleticism, technical ability, and vision makes him a formidable presence in the middle of the park.

With his eye for goal and penchant for a stunning strike, the Portuguese playmaker has the potential to become a real fans' favourite and key contributor to York City's success.