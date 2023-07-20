Newcastle swoop in for Leicester City star

Newcastle United are set to sign winger Harvey Barnes from relegated Leicester City.

The clubs have negotiated a reported £38m deal to sign the Englishman, who has arrived on Tyneside today to complete a medical.

He joins, alongside statement signing Sandro Tonali - who made his debut in a friendly at the Ibrox against Scottish giants Rangers.

Barnes has been brought in as a first-team player for the Geordies, who are getting their first taste of European football this season since the 2012-13 season under Alan Pardew.

The Magpies will be taking part in the Champions League after a fourth-place finish in the 22/23 season. As a result, St James Park will be rocking this season as it gears up to welcome Europe’s elite.

With the 25-year-old’s imminent arrival, it is expected that winger Allan Saint-Maximin will be leaving the club, with Saudi club Al-Ahli closing in on the Frenchman.

The English international arrives at St James Park with an impressive record in the Premier League. In 146 games, Barnes racked up a total of 35 goals, along with 25 assists; working out to a goal contribution every 219 minutes.

This includes 13 goals scored last season for The Foxes as they got relegated to the second tier.

The winger, who came through Leicester City’s academy, has applied his trade in the EFL on loan for clubs MK Dons, Barnsley & West Brom.

The 25-year-old also arrives on Tyneside with European experience, with 12 Europa League games to his name, of which he scored four in.

Most notably, Barnes delivered a masterclass against a star-studded Napoli side with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Kalidou Koulibaly; scoring and setting up former Magpie Ayoze Perez in a game that finished 2-2.

What to expect from Eddie Howe’s new man

Where Barnes thrives is taking on his man out wide. It can be expected that the Englishman will position himself on the byline to take on the ball.

In this position, he is very comfortable to either cut inside and try his luck from outside the box or run down the line and whip an inviting ball into the box.

The signing, who was one of Eddie Howe’s main targets, will have been made to get the best out of striker Alexander Isak, with the 6ft3 talisman able to thrive off Barnes’ crossing.

The Englishman scores the majority of his goals one-on-one with the keeper due to his sheer pace.

Barnes does not need to linger on the shoulder of the last man with his acceleration, leading to the winger only being caught offside seven times last season.

Is Barnes a step up from the departing Frenchman?

Allan Saint-Maximin VS Leicester City (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

A lot of Newcastle fans have questioned the signing with the former Nice winger going the other way, however the stats are in favour of the Englishman.

When in comparison to the departing Allan Saint-Maximin, it is arguable that the French winger shows more flair when on the ball, however with Barnes there is more assurance over his end product.

It is very notable that the man departing for the Saudi League also has fewer chances, and when it comes to shots, his conversion rate is inferior. Barnes converted 35% of chances in comparison to Saint-Maximin's lowly 10%.

Where the 22-year-old is superior to Barnes is in relation to creating chances, with Saint-Maximin creating four assists, three more than the English winger.

The former fox also has a lowly 10 key passes last season in comparison to the Frenchman’s 14, despite making nine more appearances in the 22/23 season.

With the transfer of Barnes imminent, it is expected that he will join up with the rest of the squad in USA, as they take part in the Premier League Summer Series.