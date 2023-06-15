Newcastle kickstart Premier League season against Aston Villa as Magpies' 23/24 fixtures released

Newcastle United will kick off their most meaningful and anticipated Premier League season in years by welcoming an improving Aston Villa side to St James' Park on the 12th of August 2023, in the 5:30pm game televised by Sky Sports.

When the sides met last season it was a set of opposites. The Magpies hosted Villa in October of last year and swept the Birmingham-based club away with ease in a comfortable 4-0 win, whilst Steven Gerrard was still head coach at the away side on the day.

But when the two clashed again in April of this year it was a complete contrast. Both teams were in form but it was the home side in Aston Villa who had the better day, getting their revenge for the loss earlier in the season and putting out a statement to the rest of the league, beating the North-East club 3-0 in a dominant display which helped propel them into European football for this campaign.

The Magpies dejected after a day to forget at Villa Park. Image courtesy of Getty Images (Dan Istitene)

What follows after the visit of Villa is far from an easy end to the month of August. Their first away game of the season is to none other than the reigning champions, and treble winners, Manchester City, a side the Toon were unable to get the better of last season despite a valiant effort in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Then it is a trip back to home soil to face Liverpool, a side they fiercely battled with to claim that all-important 4th spot, so there will be no love lost between the two sides in what promises to be an exhilarating occasion after two hotly contested games last season.

As Newcastle enter September, the difficult encounters don't stop with a tricky trip to Brighton and Hove Albion followed by a meeting with Brentford, two sides with beaming confidence going into the new campaign.

The month is then rounded off with two newly promoted clubs in Sheffield United at home and then a trip to Burnley.

A calmer October is scheduled to be in store for Newcastle with just the three games, West Ham at the Olympic Stadium, Crystal Palace at home and finally a trip to Wolves.

November's most notable games feature two prominent sides from the capital in Arsenal and Chelsea at home. Both are guaranteed to be tough fixtures but, with the Magpies' strong home form last season, I'm sure they will have the confidence to get the job done.

St James' Park, the home of Newcastle United, where they only lost twice last season. Image courtesy of Getty Images (Tottenham Hostpur)

December then holds its notoriety by holding games thick and fast with Newcastle's being especially challenging. Notable fixtures include Manchester United at home, a side they were neck and neck with all season last time out, and also got the better of them in the Carabao Cup Final last season too.

There's also the away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur, a club the Toon Army were happy to face last campaign with a 2-1 win and an emphatic 6-1 win. A link to the highlights of what was voted as the 'best match' of last season can be found below.

The demanding month is then finished off with a game at Anfield to face Liverpool once again. It definitely seems as though, like other seasons, December will be a season-defining month for the North-East side with many tests against potential fellow contenders for those European spots.

2024

Just the two fixtures in January of next year, Manchester City at home and Aston Villa at Villa Park, with a winter break sandwiched in between the two games.

February is more a mixed bag, with newly promoted Luton Town at St James' Park, and then by the end of the month a trip to last season's title challengers, Arsenal.

March has a mixture of last season's mid-table teams, with one of them being Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where Newcastle finished their season last month with a 1-1 draw.

April is where points mean more than ever at both sides of the table and Newcastle will be looking to take some off probable rivals in Manchester United in a battle at Old Trafford, whilst also hoping to emulate last season's remarkable scenes with a home game against Spurs.

The run-in for the Magpies is far from favourable with Burnley, Brighton and Brentford in May, seeing out the 23/24 Premier League season for Newcastle United.

Newcastle will hope to replicate last season's success of a top 4 finish this campaign. Image courtesy of Getty Images (St Forster)

Games to look out for

August 12th: Aston Villa (H)

August 19th: Manchester City (A)

August 26th: Liverpool (H)

November 4th: Arsenal (H)

November 25th: Chelsea (H)

December 2nd: Manchester United (H)

December 9th: Spurs (A)

December 30th: Liverpool (A)

January 13th: Manchester City (H)

February 24th: Arsenal (A)

March 9th: Chelsea (A)

April 13th: Spurs (H)

April 20th: Manchester United (A)

May 19th: Brentford (A)

Full List of Newcastle United 23/24 Premier League Fixtures

*All fixtures are subject to change

August

12th: Aston Villa (H)

19th: Manchester City (A)

26th: Liverpool (H)

September

2nd: Brighton (A)

16th: Brentford (H)

23rd: Sheffield United (A)

30th: Burnley (H)

October

7th: West Ham (A)

21st: Crystal Palace (H)

28th: Wolves (A)

November

4th: Arsenal (H)

11th: Bournemouth (A)

25th: Chelsea (H)

December

2nd: Manchester United (H)

5th: Everton (A)

9th: Spurs (A)

16th: Fulham (H)

23rd: Luton Town (A)

26th: Nottingham Forest (H)

30th: Liverpool (A)

January

13th: Manchester City (H)

30th: Aston Villa (A)

February

3rd: Luton Town (H)

10th: Nottingham Forest (A)

17th: Bournemouth (H)

24th: Arsenal (A)

March

2nd: Wolves (H)

9th: Chelsea (A)

16th: Crystal Palace (A)

30th: West Ham (H)

April

3rd: Everton (H)

6th: Fulham (A)

13th: Spurs (H)

20th: Manchester United (A)

27th: Sheffield United (A)

May

4th: Burnley (A)

11th: Brighton (H)

19th: Brentford (A)

So an exciting season awaits Newcastle United, not only in terms of domestic league football, but the return of European football to St James' Park, with those Champions League nights eagerly anticipated, with the group stage draw on the 31st of August.

Those games will therefore affect the dates and timings of most of the Premier League fixtures previously listed, and may have an impact on how the Tyneside club performs in the league this season.