Four things we learnt as Argentina fight back to claim point against South Africa in Group G

Argentina scored two quickfire goals inside the final 20 minutes of the game against South Africa to avoid another defeat at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Linda Motlhalo gave South Africa the lead in the 30th minute of the game after latching onto a ball through from Thembi Kgatlana and firing past Vanina Correa. After a VAR review, it was confirmed that they would take a first-half lead.

Kgatlana doubled their advantage after getting on the scoresheet herself. A high press by Jermaine Seoposenwe forced a mistake at the back from Argentina, and after Seoposenwe played a low ball across to Kgatlana, she made no mistake from just a few yards out.

However, when it all looked doom and gloom for Argentina, a superb volley from Sophia Braun was rapidly followed by a header from Romina Nunez, meaning the game would go onto finish all square.

Here is what we learnt from an entertaining game at Dunedin Stadium.

High press pays off for South Africa

South Africa pressed high against Argentina, which caused panic at the back for the South Americans.

After going a goal down in the first half, Aldana Cometti was caught out after brilliant work from Seoposenwe, giving South Africa the opportunity to double their lead.

The side ranked 54th in the world took the game to Argentina, and were very unlucky not to see the game out for the three points.

Spirited comeback from South Americans

With just 20 minutes left to play, it looked out of the question for Argentina to get back into the game.

Cue an ambitious strike from Sophia Braun, who volleyed a superb strike into the top right corner to put La Albiceleste right back into the game.

Argentina controlled the game from there and had a real desire about them, and it would pay off just five minutes later.

A good ball into the area by Yamila Rodriguez was guided into the bottom left corner by Romina Nunez to grab the equaliser for the South Americans.

They could not quite find a winner, but it was a brilliant effort by Argentina when they could have easily folded after South Africa's second goal.

Defensive worries for Argentina

Despite their efforts in the final third, it is clear to see where the issues were for the South American side.

An unorganised backline was punished by Linda Motlhalo, who managed to keep herself onside to put South Africa into the lead.

After originally being judged to be offside, a VAR call overruled the decision, in what was a disappointing goal to concede for Argentina.

The second goal also came from a mistake. Jermaine Seoposenwe won possession high-up for South Africa, who fired a low ball across into the path of Thembi Kgatlana to put South Africa two to the good.

Whilst Argentina showed their quality in the second half to get back into the game, their defensive woes were costly in the outcome of the game.

A damaging scoreline for both nations

The most significant factor for both camps is that this result does not help.

Both sides require a win to have any chance of going through, and they face the two more challenging sides in the group in Italy and Sweden.

They will also need results to go their way, with Sweden and Italy still to play their second group game on Saturday morning (British Summer Time)

Argentina face Sweden in their final group game on August 2nd, in a 08:00 BST kick-off, whilst South Africa will also need to find a win against Italy on the same day at the same time.

With all four teams still able to qualify, it is all to play for on the final day in Group G.