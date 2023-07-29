France 2-1 Brazil: France boosts hopes for the last-16 in a thrilling win

France kept their hopes alive in qualifying for the last-16 following their 2-1 win over Brazil.

The two teams went into this game with a lot at stake as Brazil had the opportunity to qualify for the last-16 of the competition with a win over Les Bleues. France, however, was looking to avoid taking qualification to the next stage of the tournament to their last group game.

Brazil was full of confidence after their 4-0 win against Panama on Monday whilst the French were looking to quickly move on from their nightmare start to the tournament, following their surprising draw against Jamaica.

This was also the rematch of the last-16 tie between the two teams in the 2019 Women's World Cup, where France scored late into injury time to win the game 2-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Story of the Match

Despite Brazil already having four goals in the tournament already, it was France that had the brighter start of the two teams as they looked to hurt their opponents early on.

Eugenie Le Sommer had been integral in her team's early push in the game but missed the opportunity to make it 1-0 for the French in the 13th minute after her headed effort into the bottom corner was saved by keeper Leticia.

It wouldn't take long before her efforts were rewarded as Le Sommer headed into the back of the net in the 17th minute, following a superb front-post flick-on from Kadidiatou Diani.

France, who had been dominant in both chances and possession throughout the game, refused to allow the opposition to get into the rhythm of the game. The job was well-executed by the French as Brazil, despite attempts to score, could not manage to get a shot on target within the first 38 minutes of the game.

Brazil did manage to get their first shot on target in the game as Antonia three minutes before half-time attempted her luck in scoring from distance, but her shot was saved by the French keeper.

Brazil came flying out of the gates as the second half commenced, playing with a higher intensity as they searched for that all-important equaliser.

The Selecao did manage to get their equalising goal 13 minutes into the second half as Debhina calmly slotted her effort into the back of the net after Kerolin's shot on-goal was deflected during the process.

Debinha of Brazil scores her team's first goal past Pauline Peyraud-Magnin of France during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group F match between France and Brazil at Brisbane Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Inspired by the reaction of their supporters after equalising in this match, Brazil were in full force to capitalise on this momentum in getting that second goal of the game.

As the second half went on, both teams showed real determination in getting that all-important second goal in this pulsating end-to-end group game.

The Selecao let France off the hook in the 74th minute as a free-kick from the left-hand side found Kerolin who was free in the penalty area couldn't connect her attempt into the back of the net.

More opportunities came to both teams in scoring in the game as Selma Bacha almost caught the keeper out as her effort on goal hit the side-netting a minute later.

Les Bleues were beginning to get their foothold back into the game as the half went on they slowed Brazil's momentum during the process.

France managed to get the winning goal in the 83rd minute as Wendie Renard was left unmarked in the penalty area to head in the game-changing second goal for her team.

Brazil, despite conceding late on, was looking for opportunities to bring the game level by making a host of substitutions five minutes from stoppage time. Legend of the game, Marta, was called upon by Pia Sundhage to inject her experience and talent into the final stages.

The Selecao had one last chance deep into injury time in getting the equalising goal after Bacha brought down Kerolin outside the penalty box in conceding the free-kick.

Herve Renard going crazy on the sidelines about time added on, but switched emotions almost instantly as the final whistle was blown. He was visibly delighted as Les Bleues managed to get their first win at the tournament.

Player of the Match: Debhina (Brazil)

Despite being on the losing team, Debhina was instrumental in Brazil's revival during the second half.

The attacker showed great flair and energy and was rewarded for getting herself a goal to make it 1-1. In spite of the defeat, Brazil would look to utilise Debhina's strength if they are to progress further in the World Cup.