Panama 0-1 Jamaica: Allyson Swaby's header earns Jamaica historic win

Allyson Swaby's header was the difference as Jamaica beat Panama 1-0 to put them on the brink of the knockout stages.

In the absence of Manchester City's Bunny Shaw, they were well-deserved winners and they now know a draw against Brazil in their final group match will be enough to qualify for the knockout phase.

Trudi Carter's corner was superbly headed into the corner of the net by Swaby midway through the second half to give Jamaica all three points.

A late penalty decision was overturned, which meant that the Caribbean nation was unable to double its advantage.

They were the much better team over the course of the game and the result means that Panama is now unable to make it out of the group.

Story of the match

Panama made five alterations to the team, who lost 4-0 to Brazil in their opening group match.

Deysire Salazar, Wendy Natis, Emily Cedeno, Lineth Cedeno and Riley Tanner came into the side, as the Central American nation hoped to avoid elimination from the World Cup at the first hurdle.

Jamaica's star striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw was suspended for the game, after her late red card during the 0-0 draw with France.

Kayla McKenna took Shaw's place in the line-up, with Trudi Carter and Tiffany Cameron also handed a starting berth for the Caribbean country.

Any idea that Jamaica would struggle without Shaw was proven to be clearly not the case, in the opening stages of the Group F clash.

After just seven minutes, they had their first opportunity when Cameron swivelled in the penalty area after she was found by Drew Spence, but her shot was off-target.

The majority of the game was being played out inside the Panama half, with the Jamaican side carrying much more of a threat.

London City Lionesses midfielder Atlanta Primus was causing problems for Ignacio Quintana's side and she twice went close within a few minutes. Firstly, the 26-year-old had a shot deflected wide, before moments later, she fired over the bar from the right edge of the area.

Spence, who plies her trade in the Women's Super League with Tottenham, almost broke the deadlock after excellent work on the right-hand side but as she burst into the box, she could only find the side-netting.

As half-time approached, it seemed to be only a matter of time before Jamaica would open the scoring. With nine minutes to go until the break, the ball broke to Vyan Sampson from distance but her shot was pushed past the post by Yenith Bailey in the Panama goal.

The Red Tide had not troubled the Caribbean side for the opening 40 minutes. That almost changed though, when a lapse in the Jamaican defence led to Marta Cox firing a shot goalwards, however, it was well held by Rebecca Spencer.

Right on the brink of half-time, Spence came agonisingly close to scoring the opening goal. Her excellent free-kick was tipped onto the crossbar brilliantly by Bailey, which made sure it would be 0-0 at the interval.

Midfielder Aldrith Quintero replaced Salazar at the start of the second half, as Panama tried to get more of a foothold in the game.

Jamaican winger Jody Brown was causing problems for Panama, with her excellent dribbling and direct running allowing her to break into the penalty area on two or three occasions.

At 56 minutes, her willing running was rewarded by the Reggae Girlz. Her threatening run set up Carter, whose effort was deflected behind for a corner. From the resulting set-piece, Carter's ball was headed home by Allyson Swaby.

Brown was again involved a few minutes later when her pass released McKenna one-on-one with Bailey. Despite rounding the goalkeeper, the Villarreal forward was not able to get a shot off.

Cox looked to be the player that was most likely to bring Panama back level. She almost did just that with 20 minutes remaining, when the ball bounced to her in a dangerous position, but she could only direct the ball wide of the goal.

The impressive Brown and McKenna were taken off in the 80th minute - with Kameron Simmonds and Solai Ava Washington on in their places.

Jamaica looked to have been awarded a penalty in added time to put the final gloss on the scoreline, as Natis blocked a shot with her arm. Despite a spot-kick initially being given, the referee reversed her decision once she looked at the VAR screen.

The Reggae Girlz were able to hold on and with it, knocked Panama out of the competition in the process.

Player of the match - Jody Brown

Despite holding France to a 0-0 draw in their first group game, Jamaica knew they needed to pick up a positive result if they are to progress into the knockout stages.

During a 20-minute spell after half-time, she caused Panama all sorts of problems that ended up in Jamaica scoring their opening goal.

Her skill and pace on the left-hand side were a constant menace throughout for the Panamanian backline. They would have certainly been delighted to see the back of her when she was replaced with ten minutes remaining.