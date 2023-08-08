4 things we learnt from Colombia's slender triumph against Jamaica

Colombia secured their first-ever entry into the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Jamaica in the round of 16.

Colombia captain, Catalina Usme, proved to be the hero for the hosts on this occasion as she broke the deadlock after escaping her marker in the box in the 61st minute.

Jamaica had little in the way of chances at the other end, their threat mainly coming from set-pieces, but the Reggae Girlz never looked likely to overturn the deficit.

The result sees Colombia secure a quarter-final tie with European champions, England, as they continue to exceed expectations down under.

Physicality was the name of the game

The match struggled to find its rhythm, particularly in the first half, with the referee's whistle sounding more often than there were clean tackles at points.

Both teams brought an edge to the match that demonstrated neither was afraid to use their physicality as an asset. Whilst sometimes this was necessary, it meant the game lacked any real flow for long stretches.

A tactical foul on the stroke of half-time from Becky Spence epitomised the character of the match. She pulled back Linda Caicedo, without any real attempt at the ball, to stop the Colombian youngster from breaking away.

The Colombian team were no less guilty, Daniela Arias picked up a yellow for a similar foul on Bunny Shaw in the second half.

Whilst both teams matched the other's physicality, it made for a stop-start affair that saw more jostling in the penalty area than free-flowing football.

Colombia will certainly be a test for an England side who were frustrated and subdued by the physicality of Nigeria.

Jamaica's defence is not impenetrable

The Reggae Girlz came into this match having not conceded throughout the group stages, including against the attacking might of France and Brazil.

It was their impenetrable defence that had been credited with keeping them in the tournament thus far. They emerged second in Group F having recorded two goalless draws and a 1-0 win versus Panama.

The round of 16, however, showed the fallibility of their defence. Colombia managed what France and Brazil had not and put one past the goalkeeping might of Rebecca Spencer.

The narrow positioning of the Jamaican defence allowed debutant, Ana Maria Guzman, to fire a searching ball across to the right of the box where Usman was positioned wide of the Reggae Girlz' backline.

Caught out by Colombia's newly adopted width after half-time, Jamaica were left misplaced to defend the shot as Usman's first touch cut her back inside. From there the Colombian captain finished the job well with a curling effort into the far corner.

It was a goal that put paid to Jamaica's impenetrability and it was a goal that sent Colombia through to the quarter-finals.

Colombia have an abundance of young talent

It has been Caicedo setting tongues wagging and scouts scribbling so far at this World Cup and this time out was no different. But she was not the only youngster making impressions on the field today.

Caicedo has been the standout revelation of this Colombia side. She arrived with the audacity to hit a wondergoal against tournament favourites, Germany.

Since then the recent Real Madrid signing has continued to threaten defences with her magnetic ball control and unrivalled potential. On several occasions, she created space for herself and her teammates with her footwork, though she was unable to add another goal contribution.

She was not the only (not so) hidden gem representing the purple of Colombia today, however. Assister, Guzman, was making her senior debut out in Melbourne today and what a stage to do it.

The 18-year-old was deputising for the suspended Manuela Vanegas,, big shoes to fill given Vanegas had scored the winner against Germany.

They were shoes Guzman was very much capable of filling, contributing a pinpoint assist to put Usman clear on goal from deep on the left. She will certainly have a few hopeful suitors after this match.

Jamaica struggled to create chances

Whilst Jamaica's defence has delivered some standout performances throughout the tournament, their attack has been somewhat underwhelming.

Despite having Manchester City's Bunny Shaw to lead the line they have scored only one goal all tournament. That was against Panama, a game they would have been expected to win by bigger margins.

The match versus Colombia was much of the same story. Shaw was not provided with adequate service for her to make chances pay and was often found dropping deep to support her team in transition.

Registering zero shots on target in the first half, the Reggae Girlz were only able to increase that to two by the end of the 90 minutes.

In total, they had approximately half the shots Colombia had throughout the game and once they had conceded it never looked likely they would find a way back into the game.

Their only threat came from set-pieces, a threat which proved not enough against an astute Colombia side who managed to contain the Reggae Girlz.

Ultimately, Jamaica's inability to find the net saw them bow out in the round of 16, though this is in itself an achievement for a team who had to crowdfund to even get on the plane.